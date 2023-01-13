Barrett Sports Media is holding a contest where college students can win one of 10 free tickets to the 2023 BSM Summit in Los Angeles. To enter, students are asked to submit a two-minute video to [email protected] explaining why they’d like to attend the summit, and share what they hope they will learn at the event. Students can also submit audio and/or video clips as well as a resume showcasing their experience.

