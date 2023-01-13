Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Ink
Stigall Joins Salem
Salem Media Group announced today that “The Chris Stigall Podcast” has officially joined the Salem Podcast Network. The podcast will continue to release one episode each weekday. In addition to hosting the podcast, which launched in 2019, Stigall has hosted “Philadelphia’s Morning Answer” on AM 990, The Answer...
Radio Ink
Quicklinks Now Available For Blubrry Customers
Hosting company Blubrry has released Quicklinks. Shows are available via a short, shareable URL composed of their chosen podcast info and links. A single link displays all of the ways in which podcast listeners can connect with their favorite podcast creators. This includes show bio, host name(s), creator’s website, episode player and link list, social media channels and podcast directory listings.
Radio Ink
Barrett Holding Contest for College Students
Barrett Sports Media is holding a contest where college students can win one of 10 free tickets to the 2023 BSM Summit in Los Angeles. To enter, students are asked to submit a two-minute video to [email protected] explaining why they’d like to attend the summit, and share what they hope they will learn at the event. Students can also submit audio and/or video clips as well as a resume showcasing their experience.
