Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh men will head in to rivalry game on five-game winning streak following win at Loyola
BALTIMORE (AP) - Keith Higgins Jr. scored 27 points to lead Lehigh to a 74-70 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night. Higgins sank 7 of 10 shots, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor pitched in with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus defeats Southern Lehigh for fifth straight victory
EMMAUS, Pa. - Will Barber and Dylan Darville combined for 33 points as Emmaus defeated Southern Lehigh 60-53 in a non-league matchup on Monday night at the Hornet's Nest. It is the fifth straight victory for Emmaus (12-2) who sit atop the District 11 6A power point rankings. Max Pristas led all scorers with 19 points for Southern Lehigh (9-4).
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Catholic crowns five titlists to repeat as BCIAA wrestling champs
READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic crowned five individual champions and Daniel Boone three in the 2023 BCIAA tournament finals on Saturday at the Geigle Complex. The Saints were crowned team champions for the second consecutive year. Tucker Hogan, who captured the 189-pound title for Daniel Boone, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Pedestrian killed in wreck in Wyomissing
A man was killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles on Route 422 this morning in Wyomissing. Tom Rader will have more. The search for a missing Limerick Township woman is continuing. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Ninja training facility, with extensive obstacle course equipment, opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new facility in Quakertown is helping individuals take their physical fitness to the next level while also having fun. Power Parkour Ninja, offering open gym sessions and group training in ninja, a growing sport featuring unique obstacle course competitions, held a grand opening Dec. 30 at 18 S. Fifth St., Suite 200.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bridge project may cause traffic delays in Schuylkill
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - A bridge project may cause traffic delays Tuesday in part of Schuylkill County. Crews are working on a new bridge on Columbia Street, also called Route 443, in Schuylkill Haven. They are putting large beams into place for the span. The bridge project to replace the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
WFMZ-TV Online
Worker rescued from trench collapse in Allentown released from hospital
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A worker who was freed in a dramatic rescue after a trench collapsed in Allentown on Wednesday is now out of the hospital. Jason Hansell waved as he was released Sunday afternoon from Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was hospitalized after being rescued from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver reacts after unintentionally running over man in overnight fatal pedestrian accident in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa - Imagine it’s late at night on a busy Berks highway, and all of a sudden, you hit something. “I was coming down the bypass and I saw a couple cars on the shoulder and as I looked up, I saw a pile in the middle of the thru lane and before I could brake or move I ran over what I thought was a deer,” said William Bangs of Reading.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after skiing accident at Camelback
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - A 25-year-old person was flown to the Lehigh Valley Hospital after a skiing accident. The incident occurred on Sunday at the Camelback Resort. The accident victim was reported as "unconscious and bleeding from the head." The full extent of the injuries are not known at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual remembrance of the Opera House Fire of 1908
The Boyertown Area Historical Society will hold it's annual remembrance for the Opera House Fire of 1908. That fire killed 170 people. They will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown at "The Unidentified." That's where 105 of the graves of the mass tragedy victims...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing cellphone could hold clues in finding Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4. "Having the device itself, probably the most important...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Restaurant Week offers meal deals around town
EASTON, Pa. - If you're looking for an excuse to eat out, or maybe try a new restaurant, this might be your week to do so. It's winter restaurant week in Easton, and more than 20 restaurants are participating with special menus and prices for the week. 69 News reporter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County investigators revisit 50-year-old cold case
SLATINGTON, Pa. - Investigators in Lehigh County are looking for new leads as they revisit a 50-year-old cold case. Richard Wimbish was found shot to death in Slatington on January 13, 1973. His body was in Trout Creek, wrapped up in a sleeping bag, officials say. Wimbish worked as a...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Car crashes into gas meter outside Allentown building, causing gas leak
UGI says a car crashed into a gas meter outside a building in Allentown today, causing a gas leak. Look for an update on the situation in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also, high school music students are gearing up to perform at an annual fundraiser...
WFMZ-TV Online
Panel on Dr. Phil show weighs in on case of man accused of killing 4 students in Idaho
His arrest on Dec. 30 sent shockwaves. 28-year-old Byran Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County for the murders of four Idaho college students. The Dr. Phil show, which aired on WFMZ-TV, devoted two shows to the subject, with a panel of experts dissecting the crime and Kohberger himself. "This has...
