Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
How Pennsylvania played a key role in making Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'
If you have watched Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eye" and live in Pennsylvania, you may have had a strange feeling of deja vu. And for good reason. Set in 1830 in West Point, New York, "The Pale Blue Eye" is a murder mystery film around a military academy once attended by Edgar Allen Poe. While Christian Bale and Harry Melling's performances dominate the screen, it has been the historic settings of Pennsylvania stealing the show.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Girl Oklahoma
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body. An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the search for Athena Brownfield is now considered a “recovery operation." Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in the small town of Cyril. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. The OSBI says he faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect.
WFMZ-TV Online
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in...
WFMZ-TV Online
See how a zipline has become a lifeline for this California community
A California resident set up a zipline when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out. Now that the bridge has washed away, seven households would have been stranded if not for the zipline. CNN affiliate KSBW has the story.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Panel on Dr. Phil show weighs in on case of man accused of killing 4 students in Idaho
His arrest on Dec. 30 sent shockwaves. 28-year-old Byran Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County for the murders of four Idaho college students. The Dr. Phil show, which aired on WFMZ-TV, devoted two shows to the subject, with a panel of experts dissecting the crime and Kohberger himself. "This has...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
WFMZ-TV Online
Arizona-Child Welfare-Death
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care. A 9-year-old boy whose father was in jail on a drug charge died under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December and received word that his son, Jakob, died from complications of diabetes. Blodgett says he suspects the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son. The agency declined to comment specifically on the case. But a spokesperson says foster parents receive medical training. The sheriff's office in Maricopa County is investigating Jakob's death. A statewide review board also looks into the death of every child.
WFMZ-TV Online
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. State offices. County offices. Municipal offices. Vast majority of banks. PennDOT driver license centers.
Comments / 0