Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADING HERMANTOWN AT HALTIME – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is coming off a loss last night to Rock Ridge 62-36 which dropped their record to 7-5 on the season. They will look to get back on track today as they host the Hermantown Hawks. Hermantown is 2-11 on the season and lost to Thief River Falls last night 64-53. The two teams played a year ago with Crookston coming away with the win 73-36. We will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:00 p.m. and the opening tip at 1:30 p.m. from Crookston High School. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also watch the action on the KROX Live Video Stream by clicking below.
kroxam.com
ROCK RIDGE USES SPEED TO BEAT PIRATES GIRL’S BASKETBALL 62-36
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team ran into a tough test against the Rock Ridge (Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert) Wolverines on Friday night. The Wolverines used their speed and athleticism to slow down the Pirates offense, and had a balanced offensive attack in a 62-36 victory over Crookston. FIRST HALF – —...
kroxam.com
EGF SPEEDS PAST PIRATE BOYS BASKETBALL IN SECTION 8AA GAME
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team had an excellent start for the first two minutes of the game, but the East Grand Forks Green Wave dominated the rest in an 82-52 Section 8AA matchup at the EGF Senior High School gymnasium. FIRST HALF – — East Grand Forks scored...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL HITS THE ROAD TO TAKE ON EGF – ON KROX
FIRST HALF – — SECOND HALF – 1st.
kroxam.com
PIRATE GIRL’S BASKETBALL WRAPS UP WEEKEND HOSTING HERMANTOWN – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is coming off a loss last night to Rock Ridge 62-36 which dropped their record to 7-5 on the season. They will look to get back on track today as they host the Hermantown Hawks. Hermantown is 2-11 on the season and lost to Thief River Falls last night 64-53. The two teams played a year ago with Crookston coming away with the win 73-36. We will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:00 p.m. and the opening tip at 1:30 p.m. from Crookston High School. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also watch the action on the KROX Live Video Stream by clicking below.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING FINISHES FIFTH, COAUETTE AND BOLL ARE CHAMPS
TEAM SCORES – — 1. Scott West – 196. Carter Coauette had a great day by going 3-0 to win the championship at 160 pounds. Carter won the first round by a pin in just over one minute. In the semi-finals, he won by a pin in the second period. The championship was a great match, and Carter came away with a 7-6 victory. In the first period, Carter trailed 2-0 before he got an escape before he was taken down and trailed 4-1 halfway through the period. Carter followed with another escape and got a takedown to tie the match at 4-4. With a few seconds left in the period, Jevon Williams scored an escape for a 5-4 lead. In the second period, Carter tied the match with an escape and had a takedown with 12 seconds left for a 7-5 lead. Williams had an escape with three seconds left in the period, and Coauette took a 7-6 lead into the third period. In the third, nobody scored, and Carter won the match 7-6.
kroxam.com
EMMA OSBORN NAMED MCAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK AGAIN
Crookston High School alum Emma Osborn, a freshman at Northland Community & Technical College, has been named the MCAC North Division Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. In 26 minutes of action, Osborn scored 23 points on 9 for 16 shooting (56.2%), hitting...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS REPORT ALL OUTDOOR ICE RINKS AND TRAIL WILL BE OPEN THIS WEEKEND
The Crookston Parks and Recreations Department has continued to work through the difficult weather conditions to prepare the outdoor ice-skating rinks and trail for people to use and announced that they will be ready to have all outdoor skating facilities open this weekend. Parks and Recs Director Jake Solberg reported...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE HIGH IN MINNESOTA REGION ONE LDE DAY
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in a Minnesota Region 1 LDE (Leadership Development Event) Day. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team took 1st place out of 7 teams. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE is a contest that has members demonstrate their ability to use the proper parliamentary procedure in a mock meeting. They are scored on the quality of their discussions, proper use of motions, and their overall expression. They also answer oral and written questions about proper parliamentary procedures. The team advanced to the state competition in April.
kroxam.com
Karen Raymond – Obit
Karen Kay Raymond, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away late Friday morning, January 13, 2023, in the Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND, with her family by her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with Karen’s Celebration of Life arrangements. Online messages of condolence may be offered to Mike and family at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
kroxam.com
Elaine Irene Morvig – Obit
Elaine Irene Morvig, 91 rural Winger, MN died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Perham Living Center, Perham, MN with her family around her. Elaine was born on October 12, 1931, in rural Crookston, MN to Arthur and Louise (Demarais) Solie. Elaine was baptized on January 2, 1932, and confirmed on May 20, 1945, at Hafslo Lutheran Church. Elaine attended country school in rural Crookston.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 16, 2023
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend – At 6:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 100 block of Sargent St for a general alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that cooking was the cause of the alarm activation. There was no danger present. The CFD reset the alarm and cleared the scene.
Comments / 0