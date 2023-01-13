ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Foligno vs Simmonds In Instant Fight of The Year Candidate

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds kicked off the much-anticipated Atlantic Division match Saturday night at TD Garden with an instant fight of the year candidate. In what sadly has become the norm in the NHL, a solid, clean hit by Simmonds on Boston...
LeBron James Drops Season-High In Points To Best Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers were on a three-game losing streak, making the game against the Houston Rockets a must-win in every sense. The Rockets own the worst record in the 2022-23 season, and despite it coming on the second end of a back-to-back,the Lakers needed the win to get some momentum back. Knowing what was at stake, LeBron James delivered with a masterful scoring performance to lead Los Angeles to a win.
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday

This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls. Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, one player who the team is high on...
The Miami Heat Took A Shot At Grayson Allen After They Beat The Bucks

At any given point in time in the NBA, you'll have players who get labeled as villains due to their trash talk or their antics on the court and Grayson Allen is definitely one of them. There is a lot to admire about the way the Milwaukee Bucks have established themselves as one of the NBA's heavyweights but Allen's presence on their roster has drawn the ire of fans quite often.
False report surrounding Kemba Walker causes drama overseas

Kemba Walker may not be as relevant as he once was in the public eye, but he was recently making global waves. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Walker is focusing on securing an NBA contract after it was reported over the weekend that the four-time All-Star was heading to the EuroLeague.

