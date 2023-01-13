ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

elkhornmediagroup.com

OTEC and Oregon Co-Op Employees Bringing Electricity to Guatemala

BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is proud to join forces with the Oregon Rural Electric Cooperative Association (ORECA) and other Oregon co-ops to embark on an ambitious project to electrify a remote village in the mountains of Guatemala. In March, three volunteers from OTEC will join a team of a dozen other volunteer linemen and electrical experts from Oregon rural electric cooperatives to bring power to an area that has none, creating a foundation for the village to achieve future economic prosperity and experience an improved quality of life.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Reporters Gaze Into an Atmospheric River From Above

If Californians seem less inclined of late to move to Oregon, maybe Oregon’s weather can visit California. For the past three weeks, much of the Golden State has been pounded by torrential rains, which have triggered devastating floods and storm damage blamed for the deaths of at least 19 people. The cause of the deluge: an “atmospheric river” flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpq.com

Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns

A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century

Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon And Northern California Are Getting Closer To Being Protected As Endangered Species

Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon: The National Marine Fisheries Service decided [last week] that the Oregon Coast and the southern Oregon/northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
OREGON STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Oregon Dungeness crab fishermen criticize repeated delay of season opener

In an open letter to Caren Braby, the Marine Resources Program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Dungeness crab fishers from Astoria to Port Orford lambasted the decision made by the Department to delay the opening of the Dungeness crab season along the entire Oregon coast. The...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
WASHINGTON STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Bandon, Oregon

Places to visit in Bandon, OR. There are plenty of things to do in Bandon, Oregon. You can explore the city’s historic buildings and museums, enjoy the beach, and shop in the charming Old Town district. The city is home to a variety of restaurants, as well. The beautiful...
BANDON, OR
KATU.com

YVYV: Steve Dunn talks with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek about homelessness

PORTLAND, Ore. — This past week, Democrat Tina Kotek was sworn in as Oregon's 39th governor. During her inaugural speech on Monday, she spoke about what Oregonians expect from their government. On her first full day in office on Tuesday, Governor Kotek addressed one of the biggest challenges facing...
OREGON STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon

Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
ROSEBURG, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

