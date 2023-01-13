Read full article on original website
OTEC and Oregon Co-Op Employees Bringing Electricity to Guatemala
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is proud to join forces with the Oregon Rural Electric Cooperative Association (ORECA) and other Oregon co-ops to embark on an ambitious project to electrify a remote village in the mountains of Guatemala. In March, three volunteers from OTEC will join a team of a dozen other volunteer linemen and electrical experts from Oregon rural electric cooperatives to bring power to an area that has none, creating a foundation for the village to achieve future economic prosperity and experience an improved quality of life.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
WWEEK
Reporters Gaze Into an Atmospheric River From Above
If Californians seem less inclined of late to move to Oregon, maybe Oregon’s weather can visit California. For the past three weeks, much of the Golden State has been pounded by torrential rains, which have triggered devastating floods and storm damage blamed for the deaths of at least 19 people. The cause of the deluge: an “atmospheric river” flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
kpq.com
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
klcc.org
Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns
A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving...
focushillsboro.com
Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century
Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
focushillsboro.com
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon And Northern California Are Getting Closer To Being Protected As Endangered Species
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon: The National Marine Fisheries Service decided [last week] that the Oregon Coast and the southern Oregon/northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
nationalfisherman.com
Oregon Dungeness crab fishermen criticize repeated delay of season opener
In an open letter to Caren Braby, the Marine Resources Program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Dungeness crab fishers from Astoria to Port Orford lambasted the decision made by the Department to delay the opening of the Dungeness crab season along the entire Oregon coast. The...
Single lane of U.S. 101 opens after landslide on Oregon’s south coast
A single lane of U.S. 101 opened Friday afternoon on Oregon’s south coast, five days after a landslide collapsed a 200-yard section of the highway 12 miles south of Port Orford and left coastal communities stranded. Contractors built the temporary lane out of gravel and rocks and it opened...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
beachconnection.net
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Bandon, Oregon
Places to visit in Bandon, OR. There are plenty of things to do in Bandon, Oregon. You can explore the city’s historic buildings and museums, enjoy the beach, and shop in the charming Old Town district. The city is home to a variety of restaurants, as well. The beautiful...
KATU.com
YVYV: Steve Dunn talks with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek about homelessness
PORTLAND, Ore. — This past week, Democrat Tina Kotek was sworn in as Oregon's 39th governor. During her inaugural speech on Monday, she spoke about what Oregonians expect from their government. On her first full day in office on Tuesday, Governor Kotek addressed one of the biggest challenges facing...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon
Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
KTVL
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
