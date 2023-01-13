ORLANDO, FL- With massive question marks on the offensive line as Same Jackson, Matthew Lee, and Ryan Swoboda depart the program, and Tylan Grable still yet to announce if he’ll return, offensive line coach Herb Hand had some work to do this cycle. Hand has done that landing the commitment of two tackles earlier in the window and landing fifth year center Bula Schmidt who announced that he would be transferring from Fresno State to UCF today. Schmidt started 28 games as the Bulldogs center over the past four seasons. In his career he recorded 31 total starts, with three starts at guard, and 40 appearances, including appearing in 38 of the last 40 games for Fresno State. Schmidt entered the transfer portal on January 2nd and was offered to UCF and scheduled an official visit on January 8th, following the visit he decided to join the Knights. Originally from Wahiawa, Hawaii, and was under the radar coming out of O’Dea High School (Seattle, Wash.) in the class of 2019 only receiving one FBS offer to Fresno State, and ranking outside of the top 2,000 players in his class.

