One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
NBA
The NBA on MLK Day: History and records
On Monday, Jan. 16, the NBA will continue its tradition of using the game of basketball to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with various activities on and off the court to promote unity, togetherness and equality. The NBA has played games on MLK Day every year...
NBA
Cavs Use Strong Fourth Quarter to Get Past Pelicans
After returning from a five-game roadie, the Wine & Gold had to dig deep on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers didn’t lead at any point through the first three quarters, but found their footing in the fourth – and despite losing their leading scorer late in the third quarter, were able to pull past the Pelicans late, taking the 113-103 decision in an MLK Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
"Another Chaotic Finish" | Seven Jazz in Double Figures Powers Utah To 126-125 Win Over Minnesota
Entering Monday afternoon, the Jazz led the NBA in most games played in the clutch — score within five with five or fewer minutes to play. So why would their showdown with Minnesota be any different?. After losing so many close games over the past three weeks, Utah finally...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 16
There will be plenty of early basketball Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the afternoon matchups will be the Cavaliers hosting the Pelicans, two young teams hoping to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Bucks will also be playing, taking on a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton (knee). As far as the late games go, the Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Rockets. Let’s dig into the main Yahoo slate and highlight some players to target for your lineups.
NBA
LeBron James becomes 2nd player to score 38,000 career points
LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with a first-quarter jumper, becoming the second player in league lore (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) to cross that scoring mark. He nailed the shot — a 20-foot jumper over P.J. Tucker off an assist from Russell Westbrook — with 5:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 20-17 lead.
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
Hornets’ Hot Start Fizzles Out Against Celtics
Ball Scores 30+ PTS Again, Boston Takes Control with Late 1st-Half Run, Big 3rd Quarter. The Charlotte Hornets certainly got off to the kind of start they were envisioning going up against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics, but that momentum only lasted so long in a 122-106 home loss on Saturday night.
NBA
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
NBA
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Grizzlies 130
Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Memphis Grizzlies entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night as the hottest team in the NBA. They continued their scorching stretch of play on Saturday, rolling the Pacers, 130-112. It was the ninth straight win for Memphis (29-13), the longest...
NBA
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 14
The schedule is all over the map in Week 14, but there’s still plenty to like despite four teams having two or fewer games. The Bulls and Pistons will face off at Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday, hence their rare one-game ledgers this week. On the other end of the spectrum, we also have the Raptors playing five games, and more teams have four games than three.
NBA
Randle’s 42 too much for Pistons in matinee loss to Knicks
Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 117-104 loss to the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. COMING & GOING – Isaiah Stewart returned from a three-game absence but two minutes after tipoff he was back on the bench with two fouls. That was bad news for the Pistons and their mission to match New York’s force with a commensurate dollop of their own. New York’s Mitchell Robinson blocked the first two shots the Pistons took and the Knicks built a 20-point lead early in the second quarter, but the Pistons fought their way back in the game by outscoring New York 27-14 over the last nine minutes of the first half. They were within six within the final minute of the third quarter, but saw it go to 10 points by quarter’s end and to 18 when Dwane Casey called timeout with 9:43 left. They went on another spurt, pulling within seven points with less than five minutes to play, but Julius Randle – who scored 42 and has 78 in two games at Little Caesars Arena this season – helped the Knicks close strong to nab the win in another case of the Pistons seeing a few bad minutes undo a long stretch that set them up to have a chance to win. Ultimately, their lack of size was telling as the Pistons were outrebounded 52-38. Getting Stewart back didn’t do much to alleviate the shortage of big men for the Pistons, who in addition to remaining without Marvin Bagley III and Jalen Duren also were without Nerlens Noel due to knee soreness, leaving Stewart as the lone big man standing. Noel, who’d played only eight games until being called into action by the absence of Duren and Stewart this week, had started the last three games and logged a total of 61 minutes, nearly half his season total of 142. Stewart got hit with two fouls in the game’s first two minutes and sat for Kevin Knox, leaving the Pistons in a spot that’s become familiar this week – undersized. The Pistons were outrebounded 18-9 in the first quarter with Stewart on the bench for 10 minutes. The Pistons have lost 12 straight games to the Knicks, matching the string of 12 straight losses to Chicago as the longest current streaks vs. any Pistons opponent.
NBA
Herb Jones questionable for Monday game at Cleveland
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report, one of five Pelicans players mentioned. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are out for the Monday matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). New Orleans enters the finale of its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-2 record, having beaten Washington and Detroit, with losses to Dallas and Boston.
NBA
Bulls beat Warriors behind Vucevic's 43 points
Nikola Vučević had the kind of game Sunday in the Bulls 132-118 suffusion of the former NBA champion Golden State Warriors that if it were a game show, he probably wins you a trip to Paris. Vooch, you’re going to Paris!. And so are the rest of...
NBA
Hawks name Kyle Korver assistant general manager
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced that Kyle Korver has been elevated to the position of assistant general manager. Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs & development. “Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 16
Monday’s schedule is one of the most interesting slates of the season with games spread throughout the day because of the NBA’s tradition of playing games on Martin Luther King Day. With that in mind, let’s look at this fascinating card!. Injury Report. Zion Williamson (hamstring) OUT.
