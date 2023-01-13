Read full article on original website
Related
1077yesfm.com
Scott, Shavers Sweep Weekly Awards for Lady Raiders
IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech senior guard Bre'Amber Scott and freshman guard Jasmine Shavers have been named Big 12 Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the Big 12 announced Monday. Both Scott and Shavers shined this past week, scoring a combined 63 points in the Lady...
1077yesfm.com
Red Raiders fall in Austin to No. 10 Longhorns
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Tech had its four-game winning streak in Austin end with a 72-70 loss against No. 10 Texas on Saturday at the Moody Center. The Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) led 34-25 at halftime and by as many as 12 late in the first half but are now on a five-game losing streak to open conference play, while the Longhorns (15-2) improved to 4-1 in conference play. Tech had won its previous four matchups against the Longhorns in Austin after losing the previous 22 dating back to 1996.
Comments / 0