FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police Strategic Focus Unit nabs two men wanted on felony warrants
Two men wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity have been taken into custody. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over 12 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Terrence Reid, 39, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
95.3 MNC
Three people arrested on drug, weapons, resisting charges after police chase in South Bend
More illegally possessed firearms and illegal drugs were taken off the streets of South Bend after traffic stop. It was around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, when an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Lawndale and California Avenues. As the officer tried to make the traffic...
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after leading South Bend Police officers on two pursuits
South Bend Police have arrested a man they say led officers on, not one, but two pursuits. Officers were responding to a call for service on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw a vehicle committing a traffic violation. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Liberty and Sample Streets, bu they say the failed to stop, which led to a brief pursuit. The chase ended after the suspect vehicle reached unsafe speeds.
Police: Woman charged with murder in death of Benton Harbor man
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Benton Harbor, police say.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison
A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour
A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
YAHOO!
Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man found guilty of reckless homicide for 2021 shooting death
A South Bend man has been found guilty for his role in the shooting death of another man. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with Reckless Homicide. The jury also found Lunford guilty of armed robbery and a firearm enhancement. An investigation by the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit found...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man with criminal record to face another 15 years behind bars
A South Bend man with a criminal record will be heading back to prison for another 15 years. 32-year-old Shaquille Delaney pled guilty to distribution of meth. Delaney was last caught after repeatedly selling the drug to law enforcement officials, according to the Department of Justice. When officers searched his...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
regionnewssource.org
Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense
Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
