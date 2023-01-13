ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after leading South Bend Police officers on two pursuits

South Bend Police have arrested a man they say led officers on, not one, but two pursuits. Officers were responding to a call for service on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw a vehicle committing a traffic violation. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Liberty and Sample Streets, bu they say the failed to stop, which led to a brief pursuit. The chase ended after the suspect vehicle reached unsafe speeds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison

A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour

A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man with criminal record to face another 15 years behind bars

A South Bend man with a criminal record will be heading back to prison for another 15 years. 32-year-old Shaquille Delaney pled guilty to distribution of meth. Delaney was last caught after repeatedly selling the drug to law enforcement officials, according to the Department of Justice. When officers searched his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
regionnewssource.org

Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense

Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
GARY, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Three Join Sheriff’s Office

Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy