Read full article on original website
Robert Rumsey
3d ago
who cares shame on fans of this show and Discovery Channel for making such a FAKE SHOW!!!!!!!! FYI NONE OF IT IS REAL
Reply(2)
6
Steve McBrayer
3d ago
She's going to have remedial kids with bear and sell them on line as cubs
Reply(1)
5
Related
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
GMA’s Robin Roberts’ fans left stunned by star’s outfit choice as hosts shares update from winter break
ROBIN Roberts' outfit has left Good Morning America fans stunned after she offered viewers an insight into her winter break. The popular morning show host, 62, was seen cycling while on vacation. Roberts is reportedly holidaying in Key West, Florida - a city she's previously dubbed her "happy place." She...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Rockin' Revenge Body After Bombshell Tell-All
Fit and fabulous! Christine Brown took to Instagram to show off her slim figure days after she admitted to being humiliated by ex-husband Kody Brown's confession that he was no longer attracted to her.Christine struck several poses in a video set to Michael Bublé's "Feeling Good" while rocking black, faux leather leggings and a flowy, dark blue top. THROWING SHADE? MERI BROWN SLAMS 'MEDIOCRE' PEOPLE WHO MAKE UP THEIR 'OWN' STORIES AFTER CHRISTINE CLAIMS SHE ENDED THEIR FRIENDSHIP"The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be
Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Popculture
Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Massive Life Change
Dog the Bounty Hunter is on the move once again. According to TMZ, Duane Chapman and his new wife, Francie Frane, are leaving Colorado behind and selling the former reality star's mansion in the process. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter will likely remember the home as the one featured on the A&E reality series.
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Women's Health
'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Gets Flooded With Strong Opinions After Sharing Her Parenting Rule
HGTV star Erin Napier wears many hats. Erin and her husband Ben share two young daughters, Helen and Mae, and they're very careful about protecting their identities on social media. She wrote an in-depth post on why she and Ben have come to a controversial decision for their young daughters.
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Verifies She and Matt Roloff Still Don’t Live Together
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler still don't live together after all these years. Here's what Caryn said about it in 'Little People, Big World' Season 24 Episode 10.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
Comments / 12