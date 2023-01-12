ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, NY

New England groups band together to focus on energy, cost of living

Business-minded, small government groups from each New England state think it's critical to "start working together as a region" to address cost of living issues, high energy prices and economic competitiveness. The groups met at the Hampshire House in Boston on Tuesday to discuss bringing more natural gas to the...
BOSTON, MA
Gamblers lost record $103M at Massachusetts casinos in December

December was a record month for the gambling industry in Massachusetts, according to the latest revenue report from regulators. MGM Springfield is still well short of the jackpot it projected when regulators approved its license, but the casino appears to have found its footing, with revenues stabilizing at the end of last year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts legislators ease into a new session of lawmaking

Massachusetts legislators are easing into a new session of lawmaking. Well, most lawmakers. Democrats won some eastern Massachusetts state House races by margins of seven votes and one vote, but Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano is not giving them those seats just yet. He's tasked that three member House committee to evaluate the claims made by Republican opponents who contested the results. As Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, this result is not holding up the organization and work of all House lawmakers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

