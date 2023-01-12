Read full article on original website
Whitehall, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Whitehall. The Wells Central School basketball team will have a game with Whitehall Senior High School on January 15, 2023, 09:00:00. The Schenectady High School basketball team will have a game with Whitehall Senior High School on January 15, 2023, 10:30:00.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
Glens Falls’ favorite hot dogs are back on the menu
For the last three years, something has been missing from downtown Glens Falls. If you were to be asked where to grab lunch in the time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the list of answers would have been one too short.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Car collides with tree in Ravena
Fire crews were called to a car crash in Ravena Saturday. Ravena fire officials say the crash happened at 12:30 in the afternoon on route 101. Investigators say the vehicle was going fast and hit a tree. Both people in the car were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH
KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
Vermont woman dies after car overturns on icy roadway
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman who wasin critical condition after her vehicle overturned on an icy roadway has died, according to Vermont State Police. Officials said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland died on Jan. 6, following the crash that occurred on Jan. 3. Cobb was driving north...
Fire tears through Avenue B home in Albany
A house fire broke out late Thursday night on Avenue B in Albany.
Fire destroys well-known Castleton home store
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire destroyed a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. It happened at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The smoke could be seen for miles. A statement on the company’s Facebook reads: “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy.”
Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison
Latest findings show low staff morale and a lack of mental health care are problems at Southern State Correctional Facility, mirroring results from a similar survey a year ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison.
Culvert collapse closes Route 7 in Hoosick
HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the area’s busiest roads shut down by the Department of Transportation for emergency repairs. State Route 7 in Hoosick is not open to traffic right now as crews look to replace a damaged culvert. Route 7 is closed and blocked off the...
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
Dog missing, owner in hospital after head-on collision
Traffic was blocked for two hours on Route 4 in Killington due to a head-on collision after a car collided with a tractor trailer around 4:30 p.m.on Jan. 13. Police said Joseph Ceccacci of Killington was traveling west on Route in the passing lane near Winterberry Road in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Witnesses report they observed Ceccacci’s vehicle go into a spin and contact a tractor trailer that was travelling east down the hill.
Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
NY-7 in Hoosick closed for culvert replacement
State transportation crews have closed State Route 7 in Hoosick, until further notice, for an emergency culvert replacement.
Wright Peak Elegy: B-47 Crash in the Adirondacks
The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, located at 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Saturday, January 21st, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. At 10 am, Allan Maddaus will speak about his book: Wright Peak Elegy: A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence...
New bridge gets warm welcome in WashCo town of Shushan
In the small Washington County community of Shushan, a bridge makes all the difference in the world. The town has gone through two - and this week, a third was welcomed into the community.
