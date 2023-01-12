ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

New Hampshire Bulletin

Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law

Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MILFORD, NH
VTDigger

Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

State prepares for end of COVID-19 State of Emergency

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This week the federal government extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency, and Vermont is preparing for resources and flexibility to end when it expires. Throughout the pandemic, millions of Americans received Medicaid coverage because of the State of Emergency. It’s also given doctors the flexibility to see patients over telehealth and protected doctors from liability.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband

If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

ACT scores: Vermont above US average but lowest in region

Vermont Business Magazine The pandemic has challenged students across the United States in many ways, and one of the hardest affected groups has been high school students. It is becoming very common for students to take the ACT Test as a college application option. The latest ACT 2022 scores show that this generation scored the lowest national average in two decades. Vermont finished 16th in the composite ACT score nationally with a 23.7, well above the national average but below its neighbors and lowest in the Northeast.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Same as it ever was

Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
NEWPORT, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign

Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
VTDigger

Vermont needs a state therapist

There's truth in the saying “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” Why, then, do so many of us keep trying?. Clinical psychologist Mark Adair reminds us we won’t succeed. In his commentary “We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow,” he examines the irreconcilability of purporting to protect Vermont’s lands while simultaneously promoting growth and development. Still, we keep trying — despite the warnings of ecologists, zoologists, botanists, biologists, and more.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities

DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

Columnist was correct

Mr. Keelan hit the nail squarely on the head. Vermont is no longer Vermont. It has become a utopia for the new world order libs. Don't want to work? That's OK; we'll take care of you. We're No. 3 in the nation, per capita, in handing out welfare. I guess we're striving to become No. 1.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case - clipped version. Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities...
VERMONT STATE

