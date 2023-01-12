Vermont Business Magazine The pandemic has challenged students across the United States in many ways, and one of the hardest affected groups has been high school students. It is becoming very common for students to take the ACT Test as a college application option. The latest ACT 2022 scores show that this generation scored the lowest national average in two decades. Vermont finished 16th in the composite ACT score nationally with a 23.7, well above the national average but below its neighbors and lowest in the Northeast.

