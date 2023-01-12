Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money
The rural infrastructure assistance program would provide $3 million for towns to get help applying for federal aid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money.
whatsupnewp.com
Just My Opinion: Governor McKee likely to name former Commerce Secretary as Rhode Island’s Housing Czar
We’re hearing that former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will likely be named the new Rhode Island Housing Secretary early this week, after the resignation last week of Josh Saal, who had been in the job for only a few months. Saal had come under criticism from Rhode Island House...
Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law
Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
VTDigger
With property values soaring, Vermont towns need reappraisals. But experts are in short supply.
Two-thirds of Vermont’s 254 municipalities can expect a reappraisal order this year, according to the state’s Department of Taxes. Read the story on VTDigger here: With property values soaring, Vermont towns need reappraisals. But experts are in short supply..
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the category of "best place to raise a family." Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full...
WCAX
Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families who have been getting extra money for food assistance as a result of the pandemic will soon see their benefits cut dramatically. Starting in March, officials say SNAP recipients -- or what the state calls 3Squares -- will lose their extra monthly benefits, in some cases from a high of $280 down to less than $100.
WMUR.com
Former leader of New Hampshire COVID-19 equity response team testifies against ‘divisive concepts’ law
CONCORD, N.H. — The doctor who led the state's COVID-19 equity response for disadvantaged communities is speaking out against a controversial state law. Dr. Trinidad Tellez, D-Manchester, is now a state representative from the Queen City. Tellez on Thursday testified in favor of legislation to repeal the so-called "divisive...
VTDigger
Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women
(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
WCAX
State prepares for end of COVID-19 State of Emergency
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This week the federal government extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency, and Vermont is preparing for resources and flexibility to end when it expires. Throughout the pandemic, millions of Americans received Medicaid coverage because of the State of Emergency. It’s also given doctors the flexibility to see patients over telehealth and protected doctors from liability.
WCAX
Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
vermontbiz.com
ACT scores: Vermont above US average but lowest in region
Vermont Business Magazine The pandemic has challenged students across the United States in many ways, and one of the hardest affected groups has been high school students. It is becoming very common for students to take the ACT Test as a college application option. The latest ACT 2022 scores show that this generation scored the lowest national average in two decades. Vermont finished 16th in the composite ACT score nationally with a 23.7, well above the national average but below its neighbors and lowest in the Northeast.
WCAX
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case - clipped version. Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities...
VTDigger
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers
The proposal goes further than the voluntary program announced by Gov. Phil Scott last month. The governor has signaled that he would oppose any effort to fund a more expansive program through a payroll tax. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers.
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign
Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
VTDigger
Vermont needs a state therapist
There's truth in the saying “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” Why, then, do so many of us keep trying?. Clinical psychologist Mark Adair reminds us we won’t succeed. In his commentary “We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow,” he examines the irreconcilability of purporting to protect Vermont’s lands while simultaneously promoting growth and development. Still, we keep trying — despite the warnings of ecologists, zoologists, botanists, biologists, and more.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities
DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
VTDigger
Columnist was correct
Mr. Keelan hit the nail squarely on the head. Vermont is no longer Vermont. It has become a utopia for the new world order libs. Don't want to work? That's OK; we'll take care of you. We're No. 3 in the nation, per capita, in handing out welfare. I guess we're striving to become No. 1.
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
