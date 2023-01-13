Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State renews rivalry with Belmont Tuesday
PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State and Belmont have had countless battles during their nine years in the Ohio Valley Conference together. It's become the biggest rivalry for the Racers in the last decade, with Belmont leading the all-time series 12-11. Tomorrow night, they'll renew their rivalry once again. However, this...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State adjusting to life in MVC
MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State's first season in the Missouri Valley Conference has been full of ups and downs so far this season. The days of dominating a top-heavy Ohio Valley Conference are behind them, and they've had to adapt to life in one of the best mid-major conferences in the country.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wood, Moore score 21, Murray State downs UIC 81-64
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacobi Wood and Brian Moore Jr. both scored 21 points as Murray State beat UIC 81-64 on Saturday night. Wood had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Racers (10-8, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Moore was 9 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kenny White Jr. went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge Monday afternoon. The truck went off the roadway and was out of traffic. Emergency personnel made quick work of clearing the scene. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
wpsdlocal6.com
Church hosts MLK Day memorial
Paducah Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations end with memorial service. The W.C. Young Community Center hosted its memorial service for King at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church.
WBKO
KSP searching for escaped Western Kentucky inmate
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for an inmate who escaped the Webster County Detention Center. Police report that Richard Louis Harper, 45, of Morganfield, escaped from the detention center on Jan. 15 around 3:15 p.m. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local organizations host celebrations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
PADUCAH, KY — Several local organizations are gearing-up for their Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations on Monday, but the rainy weather has seen the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP alter their plans. Paducah. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP begins their Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the MLK monument, followed by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah remembers Martin Luther King Jr.
'History has it's eyes on you,' Paducah gathers in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday, America honors the life and work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members and leaders in Paducah and McCracken County joined together to do the same.
wpsdlocal6.com
Community members gather for Martin Luther King Jr. program at PTHS
PADUCAH — Many community members are gathered at Paducah Tilghman High School for the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration. The theme of this year's event is "History has its eye on you," reminding younger generations to move forward without forgetting the Civil Rights movement's difficult lessons and hard-fought victories.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
wpsdlocal6.com
As students return after winter break, what is Southern Illinois University doing about gun violence?
CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence at an off-campus party in Carbondale, Illinois, forever changed Michelle Dietzel’s world. She was a transfer student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and now she hopes the school will continue to fight against gun violence in the community. This, as SIU students return...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations end with memorial service
PADUCAH — The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy continued well into the night in Paducah. The W.C. Young Community Center hosted its memorial service for King at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church Monday evening. The theme of the ceremony was, "I am the dream," centering...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
wpsdlocal6.com
Casting call set for Saturday for Rent One Park commercials
MARION, IL — Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is looking to cast local actors for a series of commercials to be recorded and broadcast in southern Illinois. Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors announced a casting call event sent for Saturday at the Rent One Park Diamond Club. A news release...
wpsdlocal6.com
'History has it's eyes on you,' Paducah gathers in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
PADUCAH — Monday, Americans honored the life and work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members and leaders in Paducah and McCracken County joined together to do the same. Despite the rain, the community came out to celebrate King's legacy. Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W....
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Comments / 0