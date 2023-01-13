ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lisa Marie Presley: 10 things you didn't know

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Everyone knows Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday, was the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. But she was also a beloved daughter of all of Memphis. Here are 10 things to know about the Princess of Rock ‘n’ Roll:

1. She was nine years old in 1977 when her father died unexpectedly. She had been staying with him at Graceland at the time of his death.

2. She made her first public appearance in Memphis at a 1993 ceremony marking the issuance of a postage stamp bearing her father’s likeness on the anniversary of his birth.

3. She was married four times, to musician Danny Keough (1988-1994), pop star Michael Jackson (1994-1996), actor Nicolas Cage (2002-2004) and musician/producer Michael Lockwood (2006-2016).

4. She had four children: Riley Keough (1989), Benjamin Storm Keough (1992), Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood (2008) and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood (2008). Benjamin died in 2020.

5. Presley was involved in the opening of a Church of Scientology mission in Central Gardens during the late 1990s with Isaac Hayes, a fellow Scientologist at the time. The mission closed and the Church put the former residence up for sale in 2006.

6. She donated $1.3 million to the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association in 2001 for Presley Place, 12 units of emergency housing for the homeless. Elvis Presley Enterprises paid the operating costs of the housing for five years. Nicolas Cage attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

7. Her first album, “To Whom It May Concern” (2003), was certified gold in June 2005. Her second album, “Now What,” was released in 2009.

8. In June 2011, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam issued a proclamation honoring Lisa Marie for her charitable efforts. The same month, Memphis Mayor AC Wharton issued a proclamation honoring “this illustrious humanitarian and philanthropist.”

9. In 2012 she visited Sun Studio, the historic recording studio where her father recorded the songs that began his legendary career. She was promoting her third and last album, “Storm and Grace,” and gave an interview to Aisling Maki, now a Daily Memphian reporter.

10. She was in Memphis in June 2022 for an invite-only Memphis premiere of the “Elvis” biopic. She said it was hard for her to find the words to express her appreciation for Austin Butler’s performance as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Bill Dries, Chris Herrington and Aisling Maki contributed to this article.

