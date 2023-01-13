Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 73, Huntington 20
Bandon 60, Reedsport 34
Bend 35, Ridgeview 23
Blanchet Catholic 64, Delphian High School 28
Burns 58, Vale 44
Canby 74, Centennial 46
Central 59, Corvallis 52
Central Linn 55, Monroe 43
Country Christian 41, St. Paul 28
Crescent Valley 49, Lebanon 41
Crosshill Christian 48, Perrydale 39
Dallas 62, South Albany 61
Damascus Christian 58, North Douglas 45
East Linn Christian 89, Oakridge 21
Eddyville 42, Crow 39
Gervais 49, Culver 28
Gold Beach 63, Oakland 55
Illinois Valley 53, Waldport 34
Kennedy 81, Regis 59
La Salle 79, Hillsboro 31
Lowell 70, Toledo 22
Mannahouse Christian 64, Faith Bible 48
McNary 59, North Salem 48
Neah-Kah-Nie 44, Sheridan 34
Nestucca 60, Vernonia 39
Open Door 82, Southwest Christian 34
Parkrose 64, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 59
Riverdale 36, Warrenton 32
Sandy 58, Reynolds 40
Santiam 74, Colton 37
Sprague 69, South Salem 58
Summit 57, Mountain View 51
Thurston 56, Marist 46
Triangle Lake 56, Siletz Valley Early College 26
West Albany 53, Silverton 39
Western Christian High School 38, Salem Academy 31
Westside Christian 88, Portland Adventist 36
Wilsonville 63, Hood River 43
Woodburn 59, McKay 50
Yamhill-Carlton 57, Corbett 40
