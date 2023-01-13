ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 73, Huntington 20

Banks 54, Rainier 20

Caldera 50, Redmond 44

Central Linn 55, Monroe 52

Colton 33, Santiam 18

Corbett 56, Yamhill-Carlton 27

Corvallis 47, Central 43

Crescent Valley 48, Lebanon 39

Crosshill Christian 48, Perrydale 39

Crow 49, Eddyville 40

Damascus Christian 58, North Douglas 45

East Linn Christian 53, Oakridge 48, OT

Faith Bible 45, Mannahouse Christian 35

Gervais 53, Culver 12

Knappa 48, Clatskanie 38

La Salle 40, Hillsboro 28

Marist 56, Thurston 46

Nestucca 38, Vernonia 21

Oakland 41, Gold Beach 23

Regis 66, Kennedy 31

Riverdale 49, Warrenton 25

Silverton 45, West Albany 44

South Salem 49, Sprague 34

Southwest Christian 44, Open Door 15

St. Paul 59, Country Christian 35

Summit 57, Mountain View 51

Triangle Lake 48, Siletz Valley Early College 9

Vale 46, Burns 39

Waldport 34, Illinois Valley 20

Western Christian High School 34, Salem Academy 23

Westside Christian 74, Portland Adventist 17

Wilsonville 61, Hood River 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

