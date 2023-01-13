Read full article on original website
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
NHL
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL
Bruins Sign Pavel Zacha to Four-Year Contract Extension
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 14, that the team has signed forward Pavel Zacha to a 4-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $4.75 million. Zacha, 25, has appeared in 42 games with the Bruins this season,...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche - NHL (1/16/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a disappointing loss to one of the worst teams in the league, the Detroit Red Wings will try and get back on the winning track Monday afternoon against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. After taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday, the Red Wings had...
NHL
BLOG: Davidson, Team Want to See Reichel Flourish as Leader in Rockford
General Manager Kyle Davidson described the move as 'valuable' to the young forward's development to become a go-to leader and center. On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they reassigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs after recording three points (1G, 2A) in three appearances this past week. General Manager...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose Three-Goal Lead in OT Loss to Capitals
The New York Islanders fell 4-3 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Monday night at UBS Arena, earning a point, but losing a three-goal lead in the process. The Islanders built a 3-0 lead, but the Capitals chipped away to force overtime and eventually win it in the extra frame. Sebastian Aho, Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders, while Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals in regulation. Dmitry Orlov delivered the dagger to give the Capitals the 4-3 overtime victory.
FOX Sports
Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the...
NHL
RECAP: Tkachuk, Bobrovsky shine as Panthers open trip with win in Buffalo
Winning five of their last seven games, the Panthers now sit at 21-20-4. "We built trust in each other, trust in the system," said Bobrovsky, who has started 15 of the last 19 games for the Panthers. "We just work hard, compete hard. We have a tough schedule, but it doesn't matter for us. We're just working hard for each other and working for those two points."
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
NHL
Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
NHL
PREDS CLIP FLAMES
NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
SAY WHAT - 'A STEP BEHIND'. What was talked about following a 2-1 loss in Nashville. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I didn't like the goals against in the first period and thought when you take a penalty on a 5-on-3 when it's 2-1... you're probably not in the right mindset."
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
Tkachuk has 3 points, Panthers defeat Sabres
BUFFALO -- Matthew Tkachuk had three assists for the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Tkachuk has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in a seven-game point streak. "It was solid from the start," he said. "I think the first 10...
