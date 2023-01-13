Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Post Independent editor named publisher
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently. Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December. Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County, Glenwood Springs and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CMC sponsors MLK, Jr. Day food, coat drive
Colorado Mountain College is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a food and coat drive through Monday. “Your generous donation to our food and coat drive will help sustain the services that LiftUp, and the Food Bank of The Rockies provide to hundreds of families in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a CMC news release states.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs ladies swim team stays undefeated headed into final two weeks of conference competition
The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team remains undefeated with several individuals and relays already qualified for the 3A state meet coming up next month. The Lady Demons are now 7-0 for the season after meet wins at Montrose on Jan. 7 and in Grand Junction Jan. 14 against the usual Western Slope competition. The two-time defending league champion’s unbeaten league streak goes back to the beginning of the 2021 season.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Business Help Desk column: Aiming to meet the needs of our local entrepreneurs
Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Shilo Bartlett, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Mike Mercatoris, Slifer Smith & Frampton Commercial & Entrepreneurial Real Estate. Jillian Sutherland, Downtown Development Authority. Carolyn Tucker, Colorado Workforce Center. It’s been a trying last few years for our local businesses:...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: Who is the best fly tyer in the valley?
The seventh annual Iron Fly Competition is taking place on Feb. 11. Hosted by the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club and the Roaring Fork Conservancy, this fun-filled evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Youth Division at the Tipsy Trout in Basalt. Adults usually start around 7 p.m., and all participants need to pre-register at http://www.roaringfork.org/events to ensure their spot at this immensely popular event.
Summit Daily News
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vallario explains his reasons for ending agreement to house Pitkin County inmates in Garfield jail
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said Monday that mounting costs and lack of progress toward building a new jail in Pitkin County led him to sever a courtesy agreement to house Pitkin inmates in the Garfield County Jail. And politics, of course. “I no longer wish to house Pitkin County...
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
29-year-old dies in a ski accident at Powderhorn
A 29-year-old Minnesotan man died on Friday while skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
