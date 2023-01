Hopkinton Fire Department Announces Information on 2023 Open Burning Season • U.S. Rep. McGovern, state Rep. Arena-DeRosa visit Hopkinton for update • Parks & Rec reviews plans for pickle ball courts off Fruit Street • School Committee restores SPED hours to budget following protests • Study: Work on existing schools expected to cost at least $280 million to accommodate student growth • Planning Board approves warrant articles, talks goals • Town Elections Candidates Needed • I-495/I-90 Interchange Virtual Public Information Meeting, Jan. 25 • Conservation Commission continues major hearings at request of applicants • Town of Hopkinton Encourages Residents to Submit Projects for Consideration in Participatory Budget Program • Select Board roundup: MWRA/PFAS costs rise; Maspenock herbicide plan discussed; Eagle Scouts recognized • RECC discussion continues, with Select Board members expressing hesitation • Let’s support Anna Cybulski: eHop’s Boston Marathon 2023 runner!

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO