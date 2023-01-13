ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy After More Than 2 Years of Dating

By Shannon Carlin
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEXwC_0kDCyWYe00
Jordan Strauss/January Images/Shutterstock

His final rose! Nick Viall and his girlfriend, Natalie Joy , are officially engaged after more than two years of dating.

Nick Viall’s Sweetest Pics With Girlfriend Natalie Joy: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Read article

"For the rest of my life, it’s you," the couple wrote via a joint Instagram post on Thursday, January 12, alongside a carousel of images from their engagement shoot.

Shortly before Viall, 42, proposed to Joy, 23, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were “very much in love” and were considering a future together.

“They could be the next Bachelor Nation couple to get engaged,” the insider predicted in November 2022, adding that his friends “[couldn't] wait for [a proposal] to happen because they know how long he’s been waiting to find The One.”

The “Viall Files” podcast host was previously engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi following his 2017 season of The Bachelor . The reality stars announced their breakup in August of that same year.

The two-time Bachelorette semifinalist was first linked to Joy in 2019 — but the duo didn’t officially start dating until July 2020. However, it wasn’t for another six months that Viall and the surgical technologist made their relationship Instagram official .

Weeks after cementing their status on social media, Viall revealed that he first met Joy after she slid into his Instagram DMs . "It was very romantic," he joked during a February episode of his podcast. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’”

Nick Viall’s Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The TV personality continued, “She just was like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did, and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYvRD_0kDCyWYe00
Courtesy of Nick Viall/Instagram

Later that month, the couple made their awards show debut at the 78th annual Golden Globes . “Their relationship is very real,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re pretty much inseparable .  … She practically lives with him because she’s at his house that much.”

In July, the twosome celebrated their “1 year ish” anniversary while on vacation in Brooklyn. "Visiting the hotel where it all started,” Viall wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of him embracing Joy. “Thankful for every moment I have with you @nnataliejjoy❤️.”

‘Bachelor’ Stars Who Returned to the Franchise Again and Again

Read article

Four months later, a source told Us that the soon-to-be engaged pair were already talking about expanding their family, noting, “[They’re] both excited about being parents someday and equally excited about the possibility of it being with one another.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’

Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Us Weekly

The Chainsmokers’ Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart’s Dating History: Steve Jobs’ Daughter, Selena Gomez and More

Looking for The One! Andrew “Drew” Taggart’s love life has become a major topic of conversation since he and musical partner Alexander “Alex” Pall rose to fame as The Chainsmokers in 2012. The Maine native’s romance with Haley Rowe made headlines in September 2016, when his groupmate confirmed their breakup. “Drew actually just broke up […]
MAINE STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023. The Cravings founder, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s third child on January 13. “What a blessed day,” the “All of Me” crooner gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. […]
UTAH STATE
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Naya Rivera’s Dad Says Late Daughter Had ‘Trouble With’ Lea Michele on ‘Glee’ Set: ‘They Hated Each Other’

Shutterstock (2) Rehashing the past. Naya Rivera's father dished on his late daughter's workplace dynamic with former costar Lea Michele in The Price of Glee. The Investigation Discovery documentary dropped all three episodes on Monday, January 16, with appearances by George Rivera, former crew members and others who were close to the Glee cast throughout […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Pregnant Heather Rae Young Prepares for Her ‘Last’ Day Filming ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7 Before Son’s Birth

Working mama! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) has found filming Selling Sunset season 7 to be bittersweet — since her maternity leave is fast approaching. “Alright, you guys, happy Saturday! So, we are filming Selling Sunset today, but it’s gonna be a little more intimate,” the Netflix personality, 35, said in a Saturday, January 14, Instagram Story video […]
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Son Paedon Brown Claims He and His Siblings ‘Never’ Felt Safe Around Dad Kody’s 1st Wife Meri Brown

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram ; Justin Stephens/Discovery Spilling the tea! Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown claimed that he and his siblings were uneasy around their dad Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown, as a child. Christine and Kody's only son, Paedon, alleged during a Wednesday, January 11, interview that his dad’s first wife, Meri, wasn’t very […]
Us Weekly

Jenna Johnson Shares 1st Footage of Her Son With Husband Val Chmerkovskiy: See the Adorable Pic

There he is! Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are enjoying first-time parenthood days after welcoming their baby boy. The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 28, shared a sweet Instagram Story video on Saturday, January 14, of Chmerkovskiy, 36, rocking the newborn. In the black-and-white clip, the two-time mirrorball champ cradled their son. The duo’s baby […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy