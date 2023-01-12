ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
Fire quickly extinguished at old Albany apartment building

A fire in Albany was quickly put out on Monday morning. It broke out around 10:20 on the second floor of 175 Jay Street – the old Knickerbocker Apartments. It was out within about 15 minutes. Firefighters are now trying to figure out what caused it.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Man arrested after choking woman

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he choked a woman in Hudson. Hudson police say Jonathan Jones – who also goes by the name ‘smash’ choked the woman, and fired a gun. Police say Jones is a violent convicted felon, and an order of...
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union

A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing

A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties

For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
