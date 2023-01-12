Read full article on original website
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
WNYT
Fire quickly extinguished at old Albany apartment building
A fire in Albany was quickly put out on Monday morning. It broke out around 10:20 on the second floor of 175 Jay Street – the old Knickerbocker Apartments. It was out within about 15 minutes. Firefighters are now trying to figure out what caused it.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Three arrested after traffic stop in South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Amy N. Bradway, 38, Lucas J. Gardiner, 41 and Shannon M. Gordon, 44 on January 8. Police discovered the trio were in possession of drugs after they were pulled over in South Glens Falls. On January 8 around 10:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on […]
WNYT
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant
Troy Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appears to brandish a gun, take an unknown amount of money.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
WNYT
Man arrested after choking woman
A man is facing multiple charges after police say he choked a woman in Hudson. Hudson police say Jonathan Jones – who also goes by the name ‘smash’ choked the woman, and fired a gun. Police say Jones is a violent convicted felon, and an order of...
WNYT
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union
A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
WNYT
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
Local farmers explain high price of eggs
Are you experiencing shell shock when shopping for eggs? You’re not alone.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man for illegally possessing a handgun
On January 12, 2023, State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21, of Schenectady, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” felony. On January 12, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Trooper stopped a vehicle on...
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties
For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
