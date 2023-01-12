ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

First Alert Weather Day: Snow storm moves in late Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 10 PM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday as a Colorado Low tracks through the Upper Midwest bringing moderate to heavy snowfall over North-Central Wisconsin. The Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the region starting late Wednesday....
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
