Gov. Evers, Democrats call for advisory referendum on Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban on April ballot
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new effort to put an advisory referendum on the April 2023 ballot, asking voters if Wisconsin should repeal the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban and restore the constitutional rights guaranteed for nearly 50 years under Roe v. Wade.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow storm moves in late Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 10 PM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday as a Colorado Low tracks through the Upper Midwest bringing moderate to heavy snowfall over North-Central Wisconsin. The Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the region starting late Wednesday....
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
