Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Related
WLTX.com
Shaq follows through on eating frogs after UGA's championship win
ATLANTA — Shaq promised to eat some frogs if Georgia won the national championship, and he went ahead and did just that. The basketball legend and entertainer made a bet with his NBA on TNT co-host Ernie Johnson - famously a proud Bulldog - ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between UGA and TCU.
WLTX.com
Nikola Jokic game-winner affirms his status as one of NBA’s best clutch players
DENVER — Nikola Jokic may be more of a setup man for the healthy Nuggets this year than in his back-to-back MVP seasons, but the step-back three-pointer he made to beat Orlando at the buzzer for Denver on Sunday night was just another example of the late-game brilliance he’s flashed all season for his team.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
WLTX.com
POSTCAST: The Jaguars do the impossible: Win after being behind 27-0! | Locked On Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars did it again, but this time it means so much more. A 31-30 walk off FG as time expired gave the Jags an improbable win after being down 27-0.
WLTX.com
Doug Pederson deserves high marks for Jaguars' unlikely comeback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third largest comeback in NFL playoff history took place in Jacksonville on Saturday evening when the Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers and stormed back from a 27-0 deficit to advance to the AFC divisional round. It is their first playoff victory since 2017. “I’m...
He's had moments, but this month will bring best assessment of Bronny James
Bronny James is just starting to "see who he is" down the stretch of his senior season at Sierra Canyon High, according to head coach Andre Chevalier.
WLTX.com
'I'm glad to be home': Brittney Griner makes special appearance at MLK march in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix Monday included a special appearance from WNBA superstar Brittney Griner. Griner posed for pictures with fans, who were elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison. Griner,...
Texas Hoops: No. 7 Texas travels to No. 12 Iowa State
The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns face a huge week on the road in Big 12 play. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The Longhorns (15-2, 4-1) are in Ames, Iowa tonight to take on No. 12 Iowa State (13-3, 4-1) in the first of two conference meetings between the two programs. It will be one of those weird portal homecomings for Texas sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.
Texans interview Sean Payton for head coach
Earlier Monday, Payton was on The Herd on Fox Sports 1 speaking to what he believes is appealing about the Texans job. By the end of the day, he’d completed a virtual interview with the team.
WLTX.com
'The premium of premiums': What it could cost for the Panthers to hire Sean Payton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers requested permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, an NFL source told WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni. Payton, who has been away from the sidelines this season, is under contract with the Saints. This means any...
Comments / 0