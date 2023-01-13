ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WLTX.com

Shaq follows through on eating frogs after UGA's championship win

ATLANTA — Shaq promised to eat some frogs if Georgia won the national championship, and he went ahead and did just that. The basketball legend and entertainer made a bet with his NBA on TNT co-host Ernie Johnson - famously a proud Bulldog - ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between UGA and TCU.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
WLTX.com

Doug Pederson deserves high marks for Jaguars' unlikely comeback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third largest comeback in NFL playoff history took place in Jacksonville on Saturday evening when the Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers and stormed back from a 27-0 deficit to advance to the AFC divisional round. It is their first playoff victory since 2017. “I’m...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Texas Hoops: No. 7 Texas travels to No. 12 Iowa State

The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns face a huge week on the road in Big 12 play. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The Longhorns (15-2, 4-1) are in Ames, Iowa tonight to take on No. 12 Iowa State (13-3, 4-1) in the first of two conference meetings between the two programs. It will be one of those weird portal homecomings for Texas sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.
AUSTIN, TX

