Music debates happen on a daily basis, whether at the barbershop sounding off on the best emcees of all time, going to bat on social media over why Brandy is way more than “Ray J’s sister,” or simply arguing in the groupchat over who had the best album release this past Friday. However, one of the most revisited conversations when it comes to the hierarchy of pop stars is the question of who is worthy of carrying the coveted titles of “King,” “Queen,” “Prince,” “Princess,” “Icon” and everyone’s favorite: “Legend.”

1 DAY AGO