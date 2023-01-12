Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
NASDAQ
Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, The Coca-Cola
Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2039167/is-berkshire-hathaway-a-value-stock)
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Is JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) was launched on 11/06/2014, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based...
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX) as a possibility. FADTX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity is based...
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK) is a large-cap growth stock in the...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FNY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 04/19/2011, the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FNY) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded...
NASDAQ
Climb Global (CLMB) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $37.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Consider Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Should Schwab U.S. MidCap ETF (SCHM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Schwab U.S. MidCap ETF (SCHM), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/13/2011. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $9.83 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
3 Top-Rated Dimensional Mutual Funds to Invest In
Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals, in more than 14 offices worldwide.
NASDAQ
What the Smartest Investors Know About Altria Stock
Altria (NYSE: MO), the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, is the largest tobacco company in the United States. Most investors likely recognize it as a blue chip stock, which is owned for stability and income. But as a long-term investment, Altria's future is murky because domestic smoking rates have declined over the past several decades. It repeatedly raised its prices, cut costs, and bought back its shares to offset that slowdown, but those strategies could be unsustainable.
NASDAQ
GLD: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Gold Shares (Symbol: GLD) where we have detected an approximate $318.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.6% decrease week over week (from 317,000,000 to 315,200,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of GLD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Australian Market Significantly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to just below the 7,400 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, with gains across most sectors, led by technology stocks and gold miners gold prices spiked.
NASDAQ
Hilton Grand Vacations and Ichor Holdings have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Hilton Grand Vacations HGV as the Bull of the Day and Ichor Holdings ICHR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on BP plc BP, Shell plc SHEL and Eni SpA E.
NASDAQ
ATRI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $625.81, changing hands as high as $632.22 per share. Atrion Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE
Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
