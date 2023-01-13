ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 49, Butte Central 42

Augusta 51, Power-Dutton-Brady 20

Belt 52, Highwood 31

Bigfork 64, Thompson Falls 16

Broadview-Lavina 49, Park City 29

Browning 62, Cut Bank 37

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31, Fort Benton 28

Colstrip 69, St. Labre 23

Columbia Falls 52, Whitefish 30

Darby 51, Valley Christian 28

Ennis 60, Sheridan 9

Hamilton 51, East Helena 22

Huntley Project 52, Columbus 36

Jefferson (Boulder) 75, Deer Lodge 30

Joliet 52, Red Lodge 37

Jordan 37, Wibaux 35

Lockwood 60, Shepherd 46

Lodge Grass 84, Lame Deer 49

Noxon 51, Two Eagle River 33

Seeley-Swan 40, Phillipsburg 38

Simms 50, Sunburst 26

St. Ignatius 56, Eureka 34

St. Regis 55, Clark Fork 27

Twin Bridges 71, Lone Peak 35

Victor 44, Lincoln 33

White Sulphur Springs 50, Shields Valley 37

Whitehall 41, Townsend 31

Wolf Point 51, Glendive 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7) 10-0 97 2
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy