Thursday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bountiful 65, Box Elder 36

Cedar City 44, Pine View 40

Copper Hills 58, Bingham 49

Cottonwood 50, Payson 46

Grantsville 60, Morgan 40

Herriman 44, Riverton 35

Hurricane 55, Crimson Cliffs 38

Layton Christian Academy 78, Ben Lomond 46

Lehi 56, Alta 22

Millard 68, Gunnison Valley 52

Mountain Ridge 72, West Jordan 57

North Sevier 46, Duchesne 33

Northridge 39, Bonneville 33

Ogden 55, South Summit 47

Panguitch 76, Water Canyon 29

Richfield 48, Emery 37

Rockwell Charter 61, UMA-Camp Williams 37

Snow Canyon 60, Dixie 38

Tooele 48, Hillcrest 27

Uintah 42, Cedar Valley 33

Valley 61, Escalante 26

Viewmont 56, Woods Cross 54

Waterford 42, UMA-Riverdale 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

