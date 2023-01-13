ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
theorcasonian.com

In Memoriam | Irmgard Conley 10/6/1928 – 1/12/2023

Irmgard Conley (nee Honold), age 94, died peacefully in her sleep on January 12, 2023, in her Olga, WA home where she lived for 44 years. Irmgard had charm and a sharp wit, and was a kind, loving, energetic and compassionate friend to all who were honored to be part of her life. To celebrate her dedication to nature protection and to carry on with her legacy of environmental advocacy, Friends of the San Juans launched the “Irmgard Conley Islands.
OLGA, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Large response to commercial fire closes Grandview Road

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Grandview Road, east of I-5, about 5:05pm, Friday, January 13th. The section of Grandview Road, between Enterprise Road and I-5 was temporarily closed due to the large response. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Warn Of Scam Against Xfinity – Comcast Customers In Everett

Today the police department in Everett, Washington posted the following warning on social media about scammers targeting Xfinity customers. We’re passing it along here. Financial Crimes Detectives received a report from a citizen who had received a call from 800-935-0716 in which the person was posing as an Xfinity customer service agent. The victim was convinced to pre-pay with eBay cards to receive 50% off of their cable and internet bill. After the victim provided the gift card numbers to the scammer, they were told the gift cards were not valid and they needed to purchase additional cards and provide the information to receive the 50% discount.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 6-10, 2023

22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and the vehicle prowled. 800 block Aloha Place: Police received a Child Protective Services referral involving sexual contact between juveniles. 23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store. 23800 block Highway 99: A man transported by medics reported that...
EDMONDS, WA
whatcom-news.com

1 of 2 suspects in Deming burglary and theft pleads guilty

DEMING, Wash. — 1 of 2 men suspected in a burglary that resulted in closing a section of the Mount Baker Highway in November 2022 has pled guilty to burglary and theft charges. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2...
DEMING, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police shoot, kill man in suspected carjacking in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after Lake Stevens police shot and killed a man in a suspected carjacking on Friday. Snohomish County spokesperson Nathan Fabia says that police responded to reports of a possible carjacker shortly before noon Friday. The suspect then drove away in a stolen vehicle on SR 9, before stopping, getting out of the car, and running away from police. After a “physical altercation,” police then shot and killed him.
LAKE STEVENS, WA

