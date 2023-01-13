Read full article on original website
Related
theorcasonian.com
County invites the public to “meet your elected officials” events
San Juan County is pleased to host a series of “Meet Your Elected Officials” events. Scheduled during the first three months of the year, these events will offer the public an opportunity to meet newly elected and re-elected officials, ask questions, and learn about priorities for 2023. Meeting...
Whatcom County housing price decreases, see how it compares to counties across WA state
Washington state is the third-most expensive state to buy a home in, but some counties have significantly lower housing costs than others.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
With catastrophic staffing challenges in long-term care, community help is needed | Opinion
Visit chcclynden.org/careers for a list of job openings, and/or share this need with people you know who may be a good fit for the work.
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
theorcasonian.com
In Memoriam | Irmgard Conley 10/6/1928 – 1/12/2023
Irmgard Conley (nee Honold), age 94, died peacefully in her sleep on January 12, 2023, in her Olga, WA home where she lived for 44 years. Irmgard had charm and a sharp wit, and was a kind, loving, energetic and compassionate friend to all who were honored to be part of her life. To celebrate her dedication to nature protection and to carry on with her legacy of environmental advocacy, Friends of the San Juans launched the “Irmgard Conley Islands.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Large response to commercial fire closes Grandview Road
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Grandview Road, east of I-5, about 5:05pm, Friday, January 13th. The section of Grandview Road, between Enterprise Road and I-5 was temporarily closed due to the large response. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben...
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
Here’s what’s changed when you fly Alaska out of Bellingham International
Exceptions will be made for passengers in first class and those with special situations such a mobility aid and infant or child equipment.
I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure
BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Warn Of Scam Against Xfinity – Comcast Customers In Everett
Today the police department in Everett, Washington posted the following warning on social media about scammers targeting Xfinity customers. We’re passing it along here. Financial Crimes Detectives received a report from a citizen who had received a call from 800-935-0716 in which the person was posing as an Xfinity customer service agent. The victim was convinced to pre-pay with eBay cards to receive 50% off of their cable and internet bill. After the victim provided the gift card numbers to the scammer, they were told the gift cards were not valid and they needed to purchase additional cards and provide the information to receive the 50% discount.
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 6-10, 2023
22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and the vehicle prowled. 800 block Aloha Place: Police received a Child Protective Services referral involving sexual contact between juveniles. 23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store. 23800 block Highway 99: A man transported by medics reported that...
whatcom-news.com
1 of 2 suspects in Deming burglary and theft pleads guilty
DEMING, Wash. — 1 of 2 men suspected in a burglary that resulted in closing a section of the Mount Baker Highway in November 2022 has pled guilty to burglary and theft charges. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2...
Police shoot, kill man in suspected carjacking in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after Lake Stevens police shot and killed a man in a suspected carjacking on Friday. Snohomish County spokesperson Nathan Fabia says that police responded to reports of a possible carjacker shortly before noon Friday. The suspect then drove away in a stolen vehicle on SR 9, before stopping, getting out of the car, and running away from police. After a “physical altercation,” police then shot and killed him.
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
whatcom-news.com
“Team of thieves” arrested by Bellingham Police with help from K-9 and a drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials reported the apprehension and arrest of a “team of thieves” after the victim reported their garage door had been activated while they were away. According to BPD, patrol officers responded on Thursday, January 12th, to Marionberry Lane in Bellingham....
Comments / 0