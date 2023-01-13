Read full article on original website
MCC Men’s Basketball falls to Weatherford College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Highlanders made it a game in the end but it was the Coyotes that escaped with an 80-85 win. MCC hits the road to take on Collin County Community College on Saturday, January 21st at 4:00 p.m.
I-35 construction to impact Baylor University traffic
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University will start its spring semester on Tuesday – while Interstate 35 construction crews will continue work at busy intersections around campus. According to the university, the particular intersections are around 4th and 5th Streets and 11th/12th Streets as crews complete final...
Waco gathers for 31st Annual MLK Candlelight Vigil
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco community has been celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in many ways. It was a huge turnout during Monday night’s 37th annual MLK Candlelight Vigil held at Bridge Street Plaza. The vigil set a perfect example...
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
“Banner For Change” MLK March and Observance
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Today, hundreds gathered at Indian Spring Park for the “Banner For Change” March and Observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Making its return after a two year hiatus due to Covid, members of the Waco Chapters of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated and Zeta Phi Beta Incorporated orchestrated the 25th annual MLK March in downtown Waco.
Shots fired in Temple neighborhood, one in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood. No...
