ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanpete County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Trans woman makes history in Sanpete County with gender change

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Alysha Valerie Scarlett is the first person in Sanpete County to be legally granted a gender change. She presented her case to Judge Marvin Bagley Wednesday. Gender change precedence. Records as early as 1992 in Utah’s court system show only one other person in Sanpete...
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy