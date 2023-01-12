Read full article on original website
Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
‘Porch Pirate’ caught, arrested in Springville
Springville Police have found and arrested the 'porch pirate' after several weeks of searching.
kjzz.com
Provo unsheltered woman known as 'Peaches' dies from cold exposure
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — An unsheltered woman known as "Peaches" has died due to cold exposure in Utah County. Tamu Smith said she has always loved her mom, Edna Cox but was mainly known by her nickname. She was described as a funny, brave, go-getter who fell on hard...
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
kslnewsradio.com
Trans woman makes history in Sanpete County with gender change
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Alysha Valerie Scarlett is the first person in Sanpete County to be legally granted a gender change. She presented her case to Judge Marvin Bagley Wednesday. Gender change precedence. Records as early as 1992 in Utah’s court system show only one other person in Sanpete...
kjzz.com
Thousands of dollars of stolen property recovered after Springville porch pirate arrest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of package thefts in Springville, police said. They said the suspected porch pirate was caught on Ring doorbell cameras, but he was wearing a mask and could not immediately be identified. Related stories from 2News. Detectives went...
Utah white supremacy gang member arrested for suspected drug dealing
Three men have been arrested for suspected drug use on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while police were serving an arrest warrant to a white supremacy gang member and convicted felon from West Payson.
