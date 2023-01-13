Read full article on original website
No. 3 Cal Takes First at Wasatch Classic
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The No. 3 California women's gymnastics team improved to 6-0 Saturday night taking first place at the Wasatch Classic with the ninth-highest score in program history. A 197.525 for the Bears lifted them over No. 26 Oregon State (196.850), No. 16 Iowa (196.575), and No. 20 Pitt (193.650).
Bears Back In Haas To Host Ducks
BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team is back in Haas Pavilion this week to host the Oregon schools, starting with a clash against the Ducks at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday night. Cal (3-15, 2-5 Pac-12) will look to continue its recent success at home, where it went...
Cal Opens Home Slate Vs. Gaels, Cardinal
BERKELEY – The California men's tennis team makes its 2023 home dual-match debut when the Golden Bears (0-1) host Saint Mary's (0-1) on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and then host 12th-ranked Stanford (1-0) in the Big Slam on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Admission is...
David Reese Added To 2023 Recruiting Class
BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Sunday that Cal has added outside linebacker David Reese to the program's 2023 recruiting class. Reese will be in his sixth collegiate season in 2023 after spending the past five campaigns at Florida. "We're excited to add David to...
Cal To Host Annual School Haas Rock Game On Jan. 20
Event Features Educational Programming And Player Interactions. BERKELEY – The Cal women's basketball team is set to host its annual School Haas Rock game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, January 20 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event serves as an opportunity to entertain and educate local youth at the elementary and middle school level and bring them into a university setting leading up to the game. Geared towards classrooms, the event will include special pricing as all tickets will be priced at $3 and students will have the ability to bring their own lunch or pre-purchase a $5 lunch at the arena. Tickets are available for purchase at www.calbears.com.
Back In Camp: Baseball
BERKELEY – Work on the field at Evans Diamond at Stu Gordon Stadium will have to wait for the rain in Northern California to finally let up before the California baseball team can officially have its first day on the field. However, the weather didn't stop the Golden Bears from taking infield and defensive drills at California Memorial Stadium and batting practice in the cages for their first official workout of the 2023 campaign.
Cal Winter Invitational Canceled
BERKELEY – With more rain expected Sunday, the Cal Winter Invitational has been canceled. Tournament officials had hoped to complete one day of women's tennis matches on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, but now all three days of the annual event have been wiped out by bad weather.
Cal Goes Undefeated On Day One Of Dennis Storer Classic
LOS ANGELES – California rugby went undefeated on a rainy first day of the 2023 Dennis Storer Classic, taking victory over both UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego. The Bears return to the pitch tomorrow for a contest with host team UCLA at 1:10 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at the gates of Wallis Annenberg Stadium, or watch the live stream.
Cal Falls In Overtime At Washington
SEATTLE (AP) - Freshman Grant Newell double-doubled with a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds but California saw a late lead slip away in its 81-78 overtime loss to Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday. The Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) forced overtime with a regulation-ending 6-0 run. Keion...
