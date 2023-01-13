Event Features Educational Programming And Player Interactions. BERKELEY – The Cal women's basketball team is set to host its annual School Haas Rock game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, January 20 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event serves as an opportunity to entertain and educate local youth at the elementary and middle school level and bring them into a university setting leading up to the game. Geared towards classrooms, the event will include special pricing as all tickets will be priced at $3 and students will have the ability to bring their own lunch or pre-purchase a $5 lunch at the arena. Tickets are available for purchase at www.calbears.com.

