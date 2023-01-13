ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Carlson scores 21, rest of team struggles as USC pulls away for 71-56 win

SALT LAKE CITY — With 18 minutes left to play in a road contest against USC, Branden Carlson had 21 points to lead all scores as he willed his team back. Utah trailed by 5 points at the halftime break, and Carlson scored the first 4 points of what was a 7-0 Runnin' Utes run to open up the second half to retake a narrow lead after trailing for much of the first half. But outside of Carlson, who returned to the roster after a late scratch against UCLA on Thursday due to an illness, Utah's roster went stagnant on offense.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color

PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
PROVO, UT
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison

PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
PROVO, UT
Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?

SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
UTAH STATE
Recent storms impact Great Salt Lake's water levels

SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. "I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful," Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app

KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
KEARNS, UT
Teen dies after ATV accident in Summit County

ECHO, Summit County — A teenage boy who was seriously injured after his four-wheeler was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night has died. Two teenage boys were riding four-wheelers on Echo Road around 6 p.m. when they pulled over to the shoulder and turned off their vehicles, said Capt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff's Office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

