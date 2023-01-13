ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

MBB Game Notes: vs Northwestern

OPPONENT Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) at Iowa (12-6, 4-3) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (12-6, 4-3) concludes its three-game homestand on Wednesday entertaining Northwestern (12-5, 3-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are...
hawkeyesports.com

No. 12 Hawkeyes Throttle Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The nationally-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team dropped Penn State, 108-67, on Saturday afternoon in front of 12,436 fans inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The 108 points ties the program record for points in a Big Ten matchup. Five Hawkeyes registered double digits, as All-American Caitlin Clark...
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Soar Through Hawkeye Invitational

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa track and field returned to action with three top 10 marks at the Hawkeye Invitational on Friday and Saturday. “I thought we made some great progress from last December”, Coach Woody said. “Most of our athletes came back fit and ready to compete at a high level and we saw that today. Obviously, James (Carter) had a great opener in the triple jump and I thought the women hurdlers competed extremely well. A big PR for Myreanna (Bebe), just off of the school record.”
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Start Strong at NIU Huskie Invitational

DEKALB, Ill. — The University of Iowa women’s tennis team ended day one of the NIU Huskie Winter Invitational with a combined nine wins on Saturday at the Nelson Tennis Center at Chick Evans Field House. In the doubles action, Iowa’s three doubles squads won all three first-round...
