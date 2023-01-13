IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa track and field returned to action with three top 10 marks at the Hawkeye Invitational on Friday and Saturday. “I thought we made some great progress from last December”, Coach Woody said. “Most of our athletes came back fit and ready to compete at a high level and we saw that today. Obviously, James (Carter) had a great opener in the triple jump and I thought the women hurdlers competed extremely well. A big PR for Myreanna (Bebe), just off of the school record.”

