Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
goldrushcam.com
Former Owner of Orange County, California Wastewater Treatment Company Pleads Guilty to Federal Environmental Criminal Charge
January 15, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty on Friday to. a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin,...
California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials
An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Drops Petition for Order Directing Villanueva to Cooperate in Gang Probe
Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General's ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. In its court papers filed July 7, the county stated that although a new OIG ordinance makes clear that the sheriff must...
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
2urbangirls.com
Former nurse wins $1.2M verdict after being forced to resign from LA area nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded $1.2 million to a former nurse at a Palms nursing home who said she was forced to resign in 2019 because she could no longer tolerate working conditions after witnessing alleged irregularities in the handling of some Medicare patients. The Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
LA County drops petition demanding former Sheriff cooperate in deputy gang probe
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. This is an interesting twist considering the media heavily focused on the County’s attempt to force him...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor
LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
KTLA.com
San Pedro woman busted during investigation into drug smuggling in Los Angeles County jails
A San Pedro woman is in custody after authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin and illegal firearms inside her residence, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The woman’s arrest came after detectives with LASD’s Organized Crime Task Force received information about inmates in county jails conspiring...
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles Urban League appoints Cynthia Mitchell-Heard as its new Chief Operating Officer
The highly respected non-profit executive makes history by becoming the first woman Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the legendary civil rights organization as it begins its second century of service to underserved communities in Los Angeles County. LOS ANGELES – Cynthia Mitchell Heard, a highly respected leader in nonprofits, has...
Downtown LA Hotel Used To Help Combat Homelessness Will Remain Open After All — For At Least A Year
Two days after LAist reported on problems at The L.A. Grand Hotel related to plans to shut it down — city officials announced it will stay open.
iheart.com
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
OCEANSIDE - A woman is back home in San Diego County after a frightening experience while living in Los Angeles. Last week Nicole Lucas and her boyfriend were returning to their Koreatown apartment after celebrating her birthday when a burglar attacked them. "The person poured a pot of boiling water...
KTLA.com
Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s ex-aide testifies to being physically abused in City Hall
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An ex-aide to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. testified on Jan. 12 that she was subjected to physical abuse while working in City Hall. Melanie McDade testified under oath for hours about the abuse she suffered at the hands of the mayor, which has been alleged by one of his ex-wives who also worked for the Inglewood Police Department.
scvnews.com
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Eric Bunde, 55, and James Biscailuz, 54, were charged in case BA511703 with one felony count each of grand theft by embezzlement and grand theft by an employee. Bunde faces one felony count of conflict of interest, while Biscailuz faces one felony count of perjury. “We expect law enforcement agents...
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Officials to begin hearing process for housing project replacing City Place
The "Mosaic" housing project could bring 900 new apartments to Downtown with 56 units being reserved for very-low income households. The post Officials to begin hearing process for housing project replacing City Place appeared first on Long Beach Post.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The Irvine City Council Finally Approves Councilman Agran’s Plan for the Long-Promised Veterans Memorial Park
For nearly six decades, the 125-acre “ARDA” site at the Great Park was an integral part of the iconic El Toro Marine Corps Air Station (El Toro MCAS). Our community was home to thousands of military personnel long before Irvine became a city. When El Toro MCAS was...
Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.
2urbangirls.com
Friends ID woman who died giving birth at Inglewood hospital
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman who died during childbirth has been identified. April Valentine, 31, died on Jan.10 while admitted to Centinela Hospital in Inglewood, California. According to April’s best friend Cheyenne Ne’Shay, April complained for hours about experiencing numbness in her legs. April is an alumni...
Comments / 0