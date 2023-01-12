Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open after Goldman Sachs misses profit expectations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N fell 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank reported a...
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits one-month high as domestic inflation eases
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, eying gains for the eighth straight session after data showed that domestic inflation eased in December, while the industrial sector was boosted by Bombardier as the planemaker raised its outlook. At 10:18 a.m. ET (1518 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the index after missing quarterly profit estimates, while gains in Tesla limited losses on the benchmark S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq afloat. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N slid 7.5% after the bank reported a...
U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Lower After Early Volatility
(RTTNews) - After fluctuating early in the session, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the Dow showing a particularly steep drop. In recent trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 have fallen...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease with Goldman shares; dollar dips vs yen
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Stocks on Wall Street mostly declined Tuesday following disappointing quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and other companies, while the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen amid expectations of a possible policy shift at the Bank of Japan. A global stock index was little changed.
Are Investors Undervaluing Glencore (GLNCY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
If Crypto Winter Really Thaws, Consider These ETFs
2022 was an utterly forgettable year for digital currencies. Bitcoin, the largest by market value in the lot, shed nearly two-thirds of its value, while losses for smaller, more speculative cryptocurrencies were far more severe. In 2022, a confluence of factors plagued digital currencies. Those include bitcoin’s failure as an...
A Stock to Buy Whatever the Market Does Over the Next Couple of Months
Whatever you believe will happen in the markets this year, there is one thing that is certain: at some point, and probably within a couple of years, stocks will be significantly higher than they are now. I keep that thought at the back of my mind at all times, and it is especially useful right now, when the question everyone is asking is: "Will America fall into a recession that hurts?"
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - IVV, AMZN, GOOGL, LLY
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV) where we have detected an approximate $640.6 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.2% decrease week over week (from 752,600,000 to 751,000,000). Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in trading today Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is off about 1%, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) is off about 1%, and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) is lower by about 0.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IVV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IVV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Endeavour Silver's (EXK) Q4 Silver Production Up 27% in Q4
Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 2.7 million silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 21% higher year on year. Silver and gold production at each mine met or exceeded EXK’s expected levels. Silver production was up 27% year over year to 1,830,835 ounces. Total silver...
Stock Market News for Jan 16, 2023
Wall Street finished higher on Friday to close a second consecutive winning week to start off 2023. Economic data released on the day showed that consumer sentiment was positive about the worst being behind us. The numbers also support the prevailing sentiment that the Fed policies are already reining inflation in. All three major indexes ended in the green.
