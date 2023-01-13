Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Molly Holly Opens Up On Her Relationship With William Regal
WWE producer Molly Holly was a guest on Highspots’ “Sign-It-Live” where she signed autographs and took fan questions. During it, Holly opened up about her relationship with William Regal and how he helped her at the start of her career. She was questioned about the limited time...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Veer Mahaan Pays Tribute to His Late Father
Veer Mahaan took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to his father, who just passed away. Mahaan was scheduled to appear at Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil event, to team with Sanga against The Creed Brothers, but he was not there. Jinder Mahal ended up coming back to NXT to side with Sanga in an attack over The Creed Brothers, and Jinder later defeated Julius Creed in singles action.
HipHopDX.com
Julio Foolio Hilariously Shows Rappers How To Handle An Interrogation: ‘I Am Not 6ix9ine’
Julio Foolio has had his fair share of run-ins with law enforcement and with snitching being a topic of discussion within rap, he showed how he believes rhymers should handle the interrogation room. Footage emerged of Foolio — born Charles Jones — in custody after being apprehended for alleged excessive...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Talks How He Can Balance Working On AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC At The Same Time
Tony Khan spoke in an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Wrestling Inc) about how he can balance his time between AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC. For the AEW President, it all comes down to being able to multitask. Here is what he had to say:. “I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Thinks There Is A “Glimmer Of Hope” For AEW
Eric Bischoff has repeatedly criticized AEW for having poor storylines and having matches for the sake of it. While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked about the one thing that makes him have a glimmer of hope for AEW, which is having UFC’s Dana White’s Slap League be the new program following Dynamite, something that could help boost Dynamite’s second-hour ratings.
wrestlingheadlines.com
UWN Red Carpet Rumble Preview – Tickets Still Available!
Today is the day! If you’re ready to Rumble, head on down to Bellbank Park in Mesa, Arizona as the United Wrestling Network presents the Red Carpet Rumble!. The United Wrestling Network, the force behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood who also once presented CHampionship Wrestling from Arizona, returns to the Grand Canyon State for the first time in quite some time this time in an intimate yet larger setting!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Maria Kanellis Believes AEW Could Easily Run An All-Women’s Show With Their Expanded Roster
Maria Kanellis is once again eyeballing an all-women’s event, this time with the talented women in AEW. The AEW star and member of The Kingdom discussed this topic with WrestlingNews.Co, where she broke down the depth of the roster, and what an all-women’s event could look like for them. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special
Mickie James has big plans for her Knockouts Championship reign. The IMPACT superstar appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, which included her naming some big potential opponents like Mercedes Moné or AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. James is also adamant about traveling to other companies to defend the title, a goal she really hopes to achieve. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Gunther Hopeful For Match With Finn Balor, Reveals Other Dream Opponents
Gunther is hopeful for many matchups in WWE, especially with some top-tier opponents. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about this subject, which saw him shout out the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
