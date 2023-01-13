Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Maria Kanellis Believes AEW Could Easily Run An All-Women’s Show With Their Expanded Roster
Maria Kanellis is once again eyeballing an all-women’s event, this time with the talented women in AEW. The AEW star and member of The Kingdom discussed this topic with WrestlingNews.Co, where she broke down the depth of the roster, and what an all-women’s event could look like for them. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette on FTR Possibly Returning to WWE After Recent Developments, Their Time with AEW and Current Hiatus, More
The legendary Jim Cornette has weighed-in on FTR taking a hiatus from pro wrestling this year. As noted, Dax Harwood recently revealed on his FTR podcast that he and Cash Wheeler have asked for a few months off from AEW, and the request was granted. FTR will be away until April at least. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on FTR’s future.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Seth Rollins Feels Like He’ll Be Main Eventing WWE WrestleMania 39
Seth Rollins has become one of the mainstays in WWE since making his main roster debut in 2012 alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as part of The Shield. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. Rollins has never outright headlined the Show of Shows, even though he won the WWE Title when cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley
On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18. Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Free Agent Headed To WWE
Fightful Select has updates on several wrestlers that are on the free agent market right now. – In an update on Colby Corino, the report noted that “he is headed to WWE. We noted that WWE couldn’t legally reach out to him until his deal with NWA was up.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Bumps Match at Hard To Kill, Bhupinder Gujjar Status Update, Anthem Execs and Visitors In Attendance
– Impact originally announced Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz for the Hard To Kill pre-show on Friday night, but the match was bumped to a dark match that aired for the live crowd only. The team of Steelz, Evans and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Wrestling Announces Return to PPV
Impact Wrestling will return to pay-per-view in April with the 2023 Rebellion event. It was announced during last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view that Rebellion will be held on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ticket information will be confirmed shortly. Impact has several...
wrestlingheadlines.com
UWN Red Carpet Rumble Preview – Tickets Still Available!
Today is the day! If you’re ready to Rumble, head on down to Bellbank Park in Mesa, Arizona as the United Wrestling Network presents the Red Carpet Rumble!. The United Wrestling Network, the force behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood who also once presented CHampionship Wrestling from Arizona, returns to the Grand Canyon State for the first time in quite some time this time in an intimate yet larger setting!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Has a Warning For a TV Company Potentially Buying WWE
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer discussed Vince McMahon exploring a sale of WWE. From his past with WCW and TBS, he sent a warning to a TV company potentially buying WWE. His point was that a TV company should try to book wrestling if they buy WWE like Turner did with WCW and that if a TV company buys WWE then they need to leave wrestling people in charge.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics including why she signed with AEW. Here are the highlights:. “I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Star Gives High Praise To The Acclaimed
On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed The Acclaimed. Harwood heaped praise on Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, who currently hold the tag team gold in AEW. “I was completely blown away,” Harwood said. “Blown away by both of ’em because...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Pro-Wrestling Star Jinny, Best Known For Her Time In NXT UK, Announces Retirement Due To Injury
Jinny has decided to call it quits. The former NXT UK star announced her retirement earlier today on Twitter, citing her injury as a primary reason. Her full post reads:. After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I’ll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I’m excited about what’s next.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Leon Slater On Getting An Opportunity With PROGRESS, How Much He Enjoyed Wrestling Konosuke Takeshita
PWMania recently conducted an interview with indie sensation Leon Slater, where he spoke on a number of topics including working for PROGRESS, wrestling Konosuke Takeshita, and how he hopes to compete more in American and Japan. Highlights can be found below. Getting an opportunity with PROGRESS Wrestling:. It was what...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Talks How He Can Balance Working On AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC At The Same Time
Tony Khan spoke in an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Wrestling Inc) about how he can balance his time between AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC. For the AEW President, it all comes down to being able to multitask. Here is what he had to say:. “I...
Comments / 0