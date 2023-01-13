ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE

Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
Maria Kanellis Believes AEW Could Easily Run An All-Women’s Show With Their Expanded Roster

Maria Kanellis is once again eyeballing an all-women’s event, this time with the talented women in AEW. The AEW star and member of The Kingdom discussed this topic with WrestlingNews.Co, where she broke down the depth of the roster, and what an all-women’s event could look like for them. Highlights from the interview are below.
Jim Cornette on FTR Possibly Returning to WWE After Recent Developments, Their Time with AEW and Current Hiatus, More

The legendary Jim Cornette has weighed-in on FTR taking a hiatus from pro wrestling this year. As noted, Dax Harwood recently revealed on his FTR podcast that he and Cash Wheeler have asked for a few months off from AEW, and the request was granted. FTR will be away until April at least. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on FTR’s future.
Seth Rollins Feels Like He’ll Be Main Eventing WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins has become one of the mainstays in WWE since making his main roster debut in 2012 alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as part of The Shield. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. Rollins has never outright headlined the Show of Shows, even though he won the WWE Title when cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31.
Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History

Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life

Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
New Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley

On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18. Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.
Free Agent Headed To WWE

Fightful Select has updates on several wrestlers that are on the free agent market right now. – In an update on Colby Corino, the report noted that “he is headed to WWE. We noted that WWE couldn’t legally reach out to him until his deal with NWA was up.”
Impact Wrestling Announces Return to PPV

Impact Wrestling will return to pay-per-view in April with the 2023 Rebellion event. It was announced during last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view that Rebellion will be held on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ticket information will be confirmed shortly. Impact has several...
UWN Red Carpet Rumble Preview – Tickets Still Available!

Today is the day! If you’re ready to Rumble, head on down to Bellbank Park in Mesa, Arizona as the United Wrestling Network presents the Red Carpet Rumble!. The United Wrestling Network, the force behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood who also once presented CHampionship Wrestling from Arizona, returns to the Grand Canyon State for the first time in quite some time this time in an intimate yet larger setting!
MESA, AZ
Tony Schiavone Has a Warning For a TV Company Potentially Buying WWE

On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer discussed Vince McMahon exploring a sale of WWE. From his past with WCW and TBS, he sent a warning to a TV company potentially buying WWE. His point was that a TV company should try to book wrestling if they buy WWE like Turner did with WCW and that if a TV company buys WWE then they need to leave wrestling people in charge.
Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE

Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics including why she signed with AEW. Here are the highlights:. “I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.”
AEW Star Gives High Praise To The Acclaimed

On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed The Acclaimed. Harwood heaped praise on Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, who currently hold the tag team gold in AEW. “I was completely blown away,” Harwood said. “Blown away by both of ’em because...
Pro-Wrestling Star Jinny, Best Known For Her Time In NXT UK, Announces Retirement Due To Injury

Jinny has decided to call it quits. The former NXT UK star announced her retirement earlier today on Twitter, citing her injury as a primary reason. Her full post reads:. After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I’ll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I’m excited about what’s next.

