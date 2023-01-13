ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

chatsports.com

UH water polo team routs Marist

Seven Hawaii players scored at least two goals and the sixth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team closed the Rainbow Invitational with a 22-7 win over No. 25 Marist on Sunday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner

As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
HONOLULU, HI
wybeaconnews.org

An Extra $391 For You

You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
CHICAGO, IL
Evan Crosby

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
CHICAGO, IL
honolulumagazine.com

What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information. The parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill...
HONOLULU, HI
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
HONOLULU, HI

