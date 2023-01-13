ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WGAL

Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
CBS Philly

"It's just a shame": Several ice sculptures smashed in Media over weekend

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Ice sculptures that had cost thousands of dollars and helped beautify a Delaware County community were smashed into pieces over the weekend. Now, police are searching for the vandals. "It was very beautiful," Liz McClearn said.  McClearn, the executive director of the Media Arts Council, paid part of the $350 tab to have this frozen work of art outside her gallery – driving a lot of foot traffic. "Triple what a typical Saturday would be in January," McClearn said.But the next day."When I came on Sunday, I saw there was no ice sculpture," McClearn said.Of the 30...
MEDIA, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Owowcow Creamery Launches Eagles Ice Cream Footballs

Award-winning local artisan ice cream shop Owowcow Creamery is getting scooped up by Eagles fever. The beloved frozen treat brand has created an Eagles handheld football-shaped ice cream product to celebrate the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL postseason!. Dubbed “The NEW Philly Special,” these indulgent handheld ice...
EASTON, PA
actionnews5.com

Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom

ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical

Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe

The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
MADISON, NJ

