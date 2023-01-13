Read full article on original website
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Why hasn’t New Jersey officially recognized important sites in Martin Luther King Jr.’s history?
Two sites in South Jersey could hold the key to creating a more accurate narrative surrounding Martin Luther King Jr.’s beginnings as a civil rights leader. So why has it been such a struggle to get these places properly recognized?
"It's just a shame": Several ice sculptures smashed in Media over weekend
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Ice sculptures that had cost thousands of dollars and helped beautify a Delaware County community were smashed into pieces over the weekend. Now, police are searching for the vandals. "It was very beautiful," Liz McClearn said. McClearn, the executive director of the Media Arts Council, paid part of the $350 tab to have this frozen work of art outside her gallery – driving a lot of foot traffic. "Triple what a typical Saturday would be in January," McClearn said.But the next day."When I came on Sunday, I saw there was no ice sculpture," McClearn said.Of the 30...
Fire destroys home in Willingboro, New Jersey
The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.
Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.
A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
phillygrub.blog
Owowcow Creamery Launches Eagles Ice Cream Footballs
Award-winning local artisan ice cream shop Owowcow Creamery is getting scooped up by Eagles fever. The beloved frozen treat brand has created an Eagles handheld football-shaped ice cream product to celebrate the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL postseason!. Dubbed “The NEW Philly Special,” these indulgent handheld ice...
fox29.com
Body found by birdwatcher in Delaware County wildlife rescue, source says
TINICUM TWP, Pa. - A law enforcement source tells FOX 29 that a birdwatcher spotted a dead body floating in a body of water in a Delaware County park Monday afternoon. A massive police presence responded to the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Township around 5 p.m. Authorities...
actionnews5.com
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom
ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
fox29.com
Officials: Firefighters rescue 1 person from burning Delaware County home
FOLCROFT, Pa. - One person was rescued from a burning residence in Delaware County Saturday night. Crews were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Drive, in Folcroft, Saturday evening, about 7:30. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene. MORE HEADLINES:. As crews fought the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe
The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
