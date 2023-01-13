MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Ice sculptures that had cost thousands of dollars and helped beautify a Delaware County community were smashed into pieces over the weekend. Now, police are searching for the vandals. "It was very beautiful," Liz McClearn said. McClearn, the executive director of the Media Arts Council, paid part of the $350 tab to have this frozen work of art outside her gallery – driving a lot of foot traffic. "Triple what a typical Saturday would be in January," McClearn said.But the next day."When I came on Sunday, I saw there was no ice sculpture," McClearn said.Of the 30...

MEDIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO