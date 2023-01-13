Read full article on original website
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
Mysterious Set of Gigantic Bones Found on California Beach
Two Californians found the skeletal remains of a massive sea creature while on a beach walk near San Francisco last weekend, according to reports. The creature has been identified as a modern gray whale, which went extinct in North America around the early 18th century, Robert Boessenecker, a research associate at UC Berkeley’s Museum of Paleontology, told SFGate. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Association said it’s hopeful the massive creature’s endangered cousins will someday return to the waters off California, making discoveries like these more common. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elke Teichmann Photography (@elketeichmannphoto) Read it at SFGate
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands
A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
California: Severe storm washes away massive chunk of highway
Dramatic footage shows what is left of a stretch of highway after heavy flooding washed away a massive chunk of the pavement. This video shows the gaping hole left behind on Route 33 in Ventura County after it was hammered by recent storms. It reveals the severity of the extreme weather that has swept California, leaving homes without power and roads impassable. The clip, shared by California Department of Transportation, was filmed on Wednesday, 11 January, near Wheeler Springs.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Devastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps stateRick and Morty creator Justin Roiland facing domestic violence charges in CaliforniaDevastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps state
California farm fields submerged after atmospheric river storms cause heavy flooding
Farming fields in California were completely submerged in water on Friday, 13 January, amid heavy flooding caused by atmospheric river storms which have devastated the state since late December.Several more rounds of stormy weather are expected through the weekend and into next week, prompting state and federal officials to plead with Californians to stay alert.Thousands of acres of farmland could be inundated in Monterey County, where flood warnings are in effect for the Salinas River.The storms have put a dent in the state’s long drought but have caused flooding, power outages and at least 19 deaths.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Devastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps stateCalifornia: Severe storm washes away massive chunk of highwayRick and Morty creator Justin Roiland facing domestic violence charges in California
Update: High winds topple big rig on Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route." At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge. Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...
California storms create 10 ‘ephemeral' waterfalls in Yosemite National Park
"It's so awe-inspiring just to be here and see the amount of waterfalls."
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
Heavy flooding turns 60ft waterfall into lake
Stunning footage shows a 60ft deep waterfall transformed into a lake after heavy flooding.Hull Pot, one of England’s largest natural holes, was swamped with surging water as storms rolled through the Yorkshire dales on Tuesday (10 January).Runner Brian Stallwood, who filmed the clip, said he was shocked to find the cascade had disappeared, quipping: “Lake’ Hull Pot this evening - who nicked the waterfall?”Hull Pot, which measures 300ft (91m) long by 60ft (18m) wide, sits on the western side of Pen-y-ghent, one of the mountains that feature in the famed ‘three peaks’ challenge.The hole was actually formed from a collapsed cave, and it’s possible for walkers to get close to the waterfall and watch its impressive jet spurt down to the ground.And remarkably, following dry weather, the waterfall can even dry up completely.The flooding that caused the huge hole to fill up left several roads around the Yorkshire Dales impassable, with motorists reportedly becoming stranded in their cars.But the waters have since rescinded, with most rural roads now free from obstructions once more.
Hiker Has Far Out Reaction to Waterspout Caught on Camera
Earlier this week, a hiker had the best reaction when he spotted a waterspout forming off the coast in California’s Sonoma County. Of course, we knew immediately where the person was from after watching the clip. In the clip, viewers watch in awe as the whirling sphere of air...
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California
FELTON, Calif., Jan 14 (Reuters) - A new weather system packing rain, snow and strong winds moved into storm-lashed California on Saturday, the latest in a parade of atmospheric rivers that have wreaked havoc across the state in recent weeks.
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
It’s been a long, strange trip to breach four dams. Hopefully, more will follow | Opinion
Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
