ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Montville Burglary the Focus of Morris County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

By Hope White
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

MONTVILLE, NJ - The focus of the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crimestoppers Crime of the Week is the burglary at FSS Armory that occurred in Montville Township last Friday.

The Montville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals involved in a burglary between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at FSS Armory located at 36 Rt. 46 in Pine Brook, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the police, the suspects managed to steal several firearms.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information about this crime or any persons involved to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers at: www.copcall.org, 973-COP-CALL or use the free “P3 Tips” app on any mobile device. You do not have to give your name and Crimestoppers may pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVJ0j_0kDCM8Pt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGXbm_0kDCM8Pt00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver In Horrific Head-On Ridgewood Crash With 80-Year-Old Motorist Was DWI: Police

A driver from Hawthorne was drunk when his pickup truck slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an 80-year-old Waldwick woman in Ridgewood, authorities charged. Thomas Michalski, 59, was headed south on North Monroe Street when his Chevy Silverado crossed the double-yellow line Fairmount Road and collided with a northbound Honda CRV around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Shooting Kills Belleville Man, 38

NEWARK, NJ — A Belleville man was shot to death early today on a residential street in this city’s North Ward, authorities said. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North 7th Street at 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, after the city’s “ShotSpotter” alert system detected a half-dozen rounds of gunfire in the vicinity. Officers found Omar Rivera on the sidewalk, unconscious and bleeding from multiple chest wounds. Rivera was rushed to University Hospital for treatment, but he died four hours later, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Rivera is the city’s third homicide victim since Jan. 1. Police recovered at least six shell casings from the scene, near 345 North 7th St. Authorities did not speculate about a motive or explain why Rivera was in that area. The shooting is under investigation by the county prosecutor’s Homicide–Major Crimes Task Force which includes a detective from the Newark Police Division. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police

A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed.  Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.   
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police investigating home invasion

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark

A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J.  On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.  The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
PIX11

Man with dementia, 88, reported missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — An 88-year-old man with dementia was reported missing in Newark on Sunday, officials said. Baliva Riva-Veneira was last seen around 5 p.m. near Filmore Street and Ferry Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. Riva-Veneira is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Brookdale Park Crash

NEWARK, NJ - A 16-year-old Glen Ridge boy died following a single-car crash in Essex County Brookdale Park. According to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating the crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Sun. Jan. 15. on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. The CSIB reports that there were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: Second Elderly Pedestrian Killed in an Auto Accident

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An auto accident occurred today on Ryders Lane, causing the death of an East Brunswick Senior Citizen.  It is the second fatality involving an elderly pedestrian in the past seven days in the township. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. At approximately 6:32 this morning, East Brunswick Police Officers responded to the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, according to a report issued by the EBPD. (Cedar Village Boulevard intersects with Ryder's Lane at the light near Fresco's and Taco Bell.) Moos S. Song, a 70-year-old man from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Michael McGlynn of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Woman Struck by Postal Truck

UNION, NJ – An elderly woman was struck by a postal truck Monday morning on Tucker Avenue and is in critical condition as of publication time. According to a Union official, a woman in her 80s, was struck as she passed into the path of the postal truck as it was backing up.  She was transferred to University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Union police are continuing their investigation. TAPinto Union will provide additional information when it becomes available.
UNION, NJ
WBRE

Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Newton Man Facing DWI Charges After Erratic Driving

SPARTA, NJ – A Newton man is facing drunk driving charges after being stopped on Route 15, having made an “abrupt lane change” according to Sparta Police.  On January 1 around 2:20 a.m. Officer Andrew Spitzer saw Jose Valdes-Sutuj, 37, move abruptly from the left across to the right lane and onto the exit ramp, police said. Spitzer stopped Valdes-Sutuj on Sparta Junction.  After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected Valdes-Sutuj had been drinking, police said Valdes-Sutuj was taken into custody after performing field sobriety tests.  At Sparta Police Department headquarters he was process and breath tested, police said. Valdes-Sutuj was then charged with DWI, careless driving, failure to maintain lane.  He was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
NEWTON, NJ
WBRE

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy