Texans take Clemson DL Bryan Bresee in CBS Sports mock draft

The Houston Texans are going to go with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

At least that is the view according to most mock drafts from a variety of outlets. No matter what the Chicago Bears do with the No. 1 overall pick, whether taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama edge defender Will Anderson, the Texans are predicted to take Young to shore up their problems under center.

According to Josh Edwards from CBS Sports, who went down the familiar Young-to-Houston route, the Texans us their No. 12 overall pick obtained from the Cleveland Browns to shore up their defensive line with Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Bresee was the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school. He has been through significant adversity in his life but those moments are there to overcome and grow. When looking for a player who has natural talent to nurture in the middle stage of the first round, Bresee is on the short list.

What would be fascinating about a Bresee pick would be that it would have to be from a defensive staff — or input from a proven defensive coordinator. Other mock drafts have had the Texans take a receiver to pair up with Young, or add another cornerback opposite of 2022 first-rounder Derek Stingley.

Bresee generated 15 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups in his 10 games with Clemson in 2022.

At 6-5, 300 pounds, Bresee would be able to be a part of a rotation at defensive tackle if the Texans continue with a four-man front. Bresee could also be used to kick outside to defensive end in a 3-4 scheme. Either way, the selection of Bresee would be the type of a pick a new defensive-minded staff would make after picking a quarterback to inject talent into the offense.