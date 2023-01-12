ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans sign WR Jalen Camp to reserve/future contract

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41v4iC_0kDCKVAr00

The Houston Texans have added another young player they would like to work with in 2023.

The Texans announced they signed receiver Jalen Camp to a reserve/future contract on Thursday.

Camp, 23, is a former Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 sixth-round pick from Georgia Tech. Houston signed Camp to the practice squad at the beginning of the 2021 season, and kept him as part of their reserve/future contracts at the end of that season.

The 6-2, 220-pound wideout was waived at the end of preseason in 2022, but Houston signed him to their practice squad. Camp played in two games and caught a pass for seven yards among his 21 offensive snaps and two special teams snaps.

The Texans placed Camp on injured reserve on Dec. 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners offer JUCO DL Michael Nwokocha

While the 2024 recruiting board is being filled with high school prospects, Oklahoma is exploring every avenue to add talent. One of their recent offers reflects this as they pursue JUCO defensive linemen Michael Nwokocha. Nwokocha stands six-foot-five and is listed at 290 pounds, according to Tyler Junior College’s official...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football defender selects transfer portal destination

The lure of Coach Prime is big, so big that a former Michigan football edge rusher is heading to Boulder. After a couple of years as a starter at defensive end, Taylor Upshaw never quite rose up to the level of his predecessors. In 2021, his position was usurped by David Ojabo, who ended up being a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, and while Upshaw got off to a slow start, he really came on late in the 2022 season. However, he still opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal, seeking a fresh start elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State lands coveted WR transfer Dante Cephas

Penn State has hauled in a big-time playmaker out of the transfer portal in the form of Dante Cephas. Just like last year when they got Mitchell Tinsley, expectations will be high for Cephas but his play style may allow for more playmaking than the previous one. Cephas spent four seasons with Kent State, becoming a more prominent player in a revamped fast-paced Kent State offense. Cephas entered the transfer portal in early December and was a key target for Penn State as well as other schools such as Colorado and North Carolina. He became a bigger focus for the team...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman sends love and condolences to Air Force and Georgia

Over the last few days, college football has lost some players and a staff member with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman being well aware of the losses. Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown passed away after suffering a medical emergency going to a class. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and support staff member Chandler LeCroy were involved in a single-vehicle car crash that saw both of them pass away. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon was also in the car but suffered just a cut on his head that required stitches.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy