Texans sign WR Jalen Camp to reserve/future contract

The Houston Texans have added another young player they would like to work with in 2023.

The Texans announced they signed receiver Jalen Camp to a reserve/future contract on Thursday.

Camp, 23, is a former Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 sixth-round pick from Georgia Tech. Houston signed Camp to the practice squad at the beginning of the 2021 season, and kept him as part of their reserve/future contracts at the end of that season.

The 6-2, 220-pound wideout was waived at the end of preseason in 2022, but Houston signed him to their practice squad. Camp played in two games and caught a pass for seven yards among his 21 offensive snaps and two special teams snaps.

The Texans placed Camp on injured reserve on Dec. 14.