Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
US 51 bridge connecting Wickliffe, Cairo across Ohio River reopens to traffic after crash
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi crash is causing a blockage on the Ohio River Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge. According to a Monday release, early reports show a semi traveling southbound on the bridge hit the railing near the Kentucky side. Crews expect the site to be cleared...
westkentuckystar.com
I-69 in Marshall County back open after semi crash
The northbound lanes of Interstate 69 are back open now, after a semi overturned near the 48-mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site was just north of the US 68 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange. The semi's cargo of trash bags had to be offloaded before the truck could be...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge Monday afternoon. The truck went off the roadway and was out of traffic. Emergency personnel made quick work of clearing the scene. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County man arrested after high-speed pursuit, collision with cruiser
A Trigg County man was charged with running into a police cruiser during a high-speed pursuit on Friday night. Deputies attempted to stop 27-year-old Orlando Wilkerson's vehicle on Blackhawk Road, but they said he fled at speeds of over 100 mph. At one intersection, deputies said Wilkerson turned his vehicle around and struck the deputy’s cruiser. The collision resulted in disabling Wilkerson’s car.
whopam.com
Fire destroys Christian County home
Fire destroyed a mobile home Friday night on Crofton Fire Tower Road. Emergency officials say firefighters from Lacy, Mannington and Crofton responded to 7504 Crofton Fire Tower Road about 8:30 p.m. The residence was a total loss., but no one was injured in the blaze. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop nabs Brookport man on drug charges
A traffic stop on Monday nabbed a Brookport man on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a pickup on Cairo Road for driving carelessly just before Noon on Monday. The driver, 35-year-old Dylan Hobbs of Brookport, was out on bond at the time from a meth possession arrest that occurred in the last couple of weeks.
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
westkentuckystar.com
Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges
A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers
Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County teens charged with threatening a witness
Two Lyon County teenagers are facing charges of harrassing and threatening a witness in a criminal investigation. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said a school resource officer charged the two after several other students witnessed the the threats and backed up the claims with video. The teens are alleged to...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
Comments / 0