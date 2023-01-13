Read full article on original website
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
Hunters Season 2 Episode 4 Review: The Fare
More wrenches in the plan. On Hunters Season 2 Episode 4, the team is so close yet far from finding Hitler, who, without their knowledge, has already found them. In the past, Meyer finds two more hunters while Clara, Jonah, and Chava have a family dinner. All the hunters are...
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Zoey
Finally, the Keith mystery is picking up some speed!. Sidney hasn't hidden the fact that she does not believe Keith is who he says he is, but by the end of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 3, she was thrilled to find out that Nikki may be on board, too.
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 11
What was the mystery involving the young boy in a stranger's garage?. On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11, the gang struggled to comprehend what happened to the boy's mother. Meanwhile, Max received a strange letter with symbols in silver ink that Folsom and Allie recognized from prior crime scenes.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
A Surprising Member of the British Royal Family Honored Her Years-Long Friendship with Lisa Marie Presley in a Heartfelt Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley was a vivacious person, and it seems like she made friends wherever she went: including becoming BFFs with a member of the British Royal Family. After learning about the shocking death of her friend, Sarah Ferguson honored Presley with a heartfelt post on her social media. On Jan 12, the Duchess of York uploaded a framed photo of her and Presley with the heartfelt caption, “I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper...
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Chapter Eleven
This thrilling story felt concluded, and making a second season could have been a selfish attempt at milking the success the freshman season enjoyed. Your Honor Season 2 Episode 1 proves that there's more to be said, and the second season might have been a good decision. After his son's...
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
SyFy Renews Chucky & Reginald The Vampire
SyFy had some excellent news for fans of Chucky and Reginald the Vampire on Sunday. The cable network renewed Chucky for Season 3 and Reginald the Vampire for Season 2. We have to admit, we were a bit worried about the future of both shows, especially given that Chucky was previously picked up for its second as the freshman season was airing.
The Resident Round Table: Should Conrad and AJ Have Struck A Deal with the Governor?
The governor presented AJ and Conrad with an offer they couldn't refuse. By the end of The Resident Season 6 Episode 12, the bad boys of Chastain strike a deal with the devil to save the hospital. Meanwhile, Ian and Padma saw some possible closure for their arcs. And Devon compromised, for Bell's sake.
And Just Like That: Carrie and Aidan Reunite in First Look at Season 2
And Just Like That... Carrie is getting a blast from the past. HBO Max confirmed Friday that John Corbett will be bringing back Aidan from Sex and the City for the highly-anticipated second season of the sequel series. The photos show the pair, hand in hand, in New York City.
Lisa Rinna Sheds Light on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit: "Everything Housewives Has to Go Away for a While"
Lisa Rinna opened up about her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the first time. Rinna stunned fans by announcing her exit earlier this year she would not return to the show. "I think everything Housewives has to go away for a while, which is good. I...
The Flash: David Ramsey Shares First Look at Stephen Amell's Return as Oliver Queen
And just like that, we have our first look at a superhero team-up on the final season of The Flash. David Ramsey (who plays Diggle) took to social media to share a photo from behind the scenes of The Flash Season 9 Episode 9, airing later this year. Specifically, the...
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer Drops, and We Have Plenty of Questions
The promotional train for Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC is in full swing. The official trailer for its first season on NBC dropped on Sunday, and it looks like a treat for longtime fans. After the steamy promo released earlier this month, the new trailer shows Magnum (Jay Hernandez)...
