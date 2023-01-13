ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 Spoilers: Will Erin Make a Deal?

If you were worried the writers forgot Erin's running for DA, don't be. The DA's race is heating up. For the second week in a row, Erin'll have to face a difficult choice while getting more deeply involved in politics. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 spoilers suggest Erin may...
TV Fanatic

East New York Season 1 Episode 11 Review: By the Book

Nobody ever said reforming the 7-4 would be easy. Suarez has often toed the line, making political decisions and convincing Regina to back off when necessary so that she could continue working on her new vision for the precinct. But did he go too far on East New York Season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TV Fanatic

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Zoey

Finally, the Keith mystery is picking up some speed!. Sidney hasn't hidden the fact that she does not believe Keith is who he says he is, but by the end of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 3, she was thrilled to find out that Nikki may be on board, too.
TV Fanatic

Hunters Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Only the Dead

It's time we got the bastard. The hunters finally found who they had been looking for on Hunters Season 2, Episode 6. Using Joe's knowledge of the compound, they infiltrated and captured him but not without some casualties. Ruth became convinced that Meyer was a poser, but she still didn't...
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
TV Fanatic

Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy

The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.

