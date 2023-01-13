Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 Spoilers: Will Erin Make a Deal?
If you were worried the writers forgot Erin's running for DA, don't be. The DA's race is heating up. For the second week in a row, Erin'll have to face a difficult choice while getting more deeply involved in politics. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 spoilers suggest Erin may...
East New York Season 1 Episode 11 Review: By the Book
Nobody ever said reforming the 7-4 would be easy. Suarez has often toed the line, making political decisions and convincing Regina to back off when necessary so that she could continue working on her new vision for the precinct. But did he go too far on East New York Season...
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Zoey
Finally, the Keith mystery is picking up some speed!. Sidney hasn't hidden the fact that she does not believe Keith is who he says he is, but by the end of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 3, she was thrilled to find out that Nikki may be on board, too.
Hunters Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Only the Dead
It's time we got the bastard. The hunters finally found who they had been looking for on Hunters Season 2, Episode 6. Using Joe's knowledge of the compound, they infiltrated and captured him but not without some casualties. Ruth became convinced that Meyer was a poser, but she still didn't...
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer Drops, and We Have Plenty of Questions
The promotional train for Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC is in full swing. The official trailer for its first season on NBC dropped on Sunday, and it looks like a treat for longtime fans. After the steamy promo released earlier this month, the new trailer shows Magnum (Jay Hernandez)...
