Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Reveals True Feelings About Gervonta Davis
Mike Tyson is always keeping an eye on the fight game. Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. He had the best punch of anyone in his weight class, and he was a champion for many years. Although his career tapered off in dramatic fashion, he is still very much looked up to.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya sets Monday deadline for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia contract to be sent
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter for Ryan Garcia, says he’s not yet received a contract for the Gervonta Davis fight, and he’s now set a deadline for this Monday, or he’s “moving on” in another direction for Kingry’s next fight. The deal was supposedly done, but without a contract, it wasn’t.
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Andy Ruiz Presents Absolutely No Threat To a Disciplined Deontay!
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not worried about the abilities of former unified champion Andy Ruiz. Last year, the World Boxing Council ordered a four man tournament to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz picked up a...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
worldboxingnews.net
‘Stop the fight’ yelled seconds before Diego Corrales KO’d Castillo
Diego Corrales may never have knocked out Jose Luis Castillo if his entourage ringside would have had their way in the end. Friends and family of the late, great Corrales told his coach to throw in the towel just moments before Castillo was taken out spectacularly. Corrales tragically passed away...
worldboxingnews.net
ESPN analyst and 2023 Hall of Famer wants Gervonta Davis KO’d
Gervonta Davis took heat from a Class of 2023 International Boxing Hall of Famer in a dispute that seems to have grown legs. “Tank” had initially said Timothy Bradley was ‘a**’ when the IBHOF announced its decision to give “Desert Storm” the honor this year.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis already training for Ryan Garcia fight on April 15th
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is already started training a week after his last fight, getting ready for his mega-clash against Ryan Garcia on April 15th on Showtime PPV. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t taking chances that he’ll lose to the hard-hitting Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) because...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney says Devin could fight Shakur Stevenson at 147 in future
By Jim Calfa: Bill Haney says that a fight between his son Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will happen at 140 or, more likely, at 147. Next up for undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is Vasyl Lomachenko in May, possibly in Saudi Arabia, according to Bill. He says that could be Devin’s last fight at 135 because he’s outgrown the division.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn latest Instagram post: “The evidence doesn’t lie”
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn spoke up today on social media, thanking God for “science” and saying that “evidence doesn’t lie.” All this without Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) still not having been cleared of his two positive tests for the banned drug clomifene. In response...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘up at nine – on the edge of ten,’ in knockout dispute
Heavyweight Harold Sconiers is credited as being the first man to knock Deontay Wilder down. However, some in the arena say he knocked Wilder out. A dispute over a ‘long count’ and Wilder being ‘saved by the bell’ has raged for some time due to eye-witness accounts from ringside.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Takes Shot at ‘Influencer’ Fights, Calls For Return to 'Real Boxing'
Oscar De La Hoya apparently has limited patience for “influencer boxing,” even the kind promulgated by one of his most important business connections. The Golden Boy Promotions head took aim at boxing’s recent spate of crossover boxing cards featuring inexperienced social media stars (YouTubers, Tiktokers, et al.) gloving up against each other in sanctioned bouts.
Comments / 0