Alabama State

102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Below freezing temperatures Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping overnight into the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be sunny with below freezing temperatures to start the day and daytime highs in the 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop in to the low 40s and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few snow flurries possible in parts of Alabama on Friday

Severe storms today and snow on Friday? It’s possible for north Alabama. The National Weather Service said a few snow flurries will be possible late tonight and into Friday after a cold front moves through Alabama. That front brought widespread severe weather to the entire state earlier on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

