AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Crews are working to reach people who still may be trapped after a string of tornados snapped trees and destroyed homes. The storm developed so rapidly, people had little time to prepare.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping overnight into the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be sunny with below freezing temperatures to start the day and daytime highs in the 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop in to the low 40s and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 53 degrees. A bitter cold Saturday thanks to a blustery north wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph at times today. Feels like temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s area-wide. A Freeze Watch is in effect for counties north of Orlando tonight with lows falling at or below freezing. Bring in those plants!
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Severe storms today and snow on Friday? It’s possible for north Alabama. The National Weather Service said a few snow flurries will be possible late tonight and into Friday after a cold front moves through Alabama. That front brought widespread severe weather to the entire state earlier on Thursday.
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado hit parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties. For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again. She remembered there being a "noise I've never heard before," she...
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
(WBMA) — Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to determine if an expanded state of emergency is necessary.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it has arrested three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting at Legacy Events last week.
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are investigating after a shooting call in the 3900 block of Newson Road.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says investigators arrested three 16-year-olds in addition to the two adults who are already in custody following a deadly shooting in Huntsville. It happened at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East near Ryland Pike on January 7, 2023. A 21st birthday party was being held...
Ashton Miller-Harris of East Limestone has received hundreds of donations since starting the Foster Corner of Alabama around seven months ago. The idea to start this foundation came from talking to members of her local church, who said there was not a foundation like this in Limestone County. That was...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
